Hollie Doyle's exclusive blog: Sky Majesty could reap rewards in Haydock sprint

Hollie makes a rare trip to Thirsk on Saturday, where she enjoys a 25 per cent strike rate, and also shares her thoughts on the Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Classified on a Mission at Thirsk

I don't often ride at Thirsk, but I'm hoping to enhance my 25 per cent strike rate at the North Yorkshire track on Saturday, starting with my boss Archie Watson's Mission Classified (2.50).

Carrying the Bradsell colours of Victorious Racing, he holds a strong chance in the Constant Security Services Nursery (2.50) despite taking a backward step at Windsor last month.

The son of Acclamation got intimidated when he found himself on the inside on his nursery debut but gave a better indication of his level of ability when winning a Musselburgh novice prior to that.

Mission Classified benefits from a 2lb lower rating but encounters slower ground for the first time. If he copes with it though, I expect him to show up well from a decent high draw in stall nine.

Talented Tawasol can get back on track

The introduction of cheekpieces could give talented three-year-old Tawasol that crucial edge in the Rudding Park Handicap (4.35) at Thirsk.

Simon and Ed Crisford's colt looked highly progressive until coming unstuck in a higher grade at Newmarket back in July. Sent off favourite that day, he ran well below his capabilities but is better judged on his wins at Brighton and Doncaster in the spring.

Slower ground is a question mark for this son of Havana Grey, but he still rates as one of my best chances on the card.

Cheekpieces could be key to consistent Duchess

I couldn't wish for a more consistent partner than She's The Duchess in the seven furlong British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap (4.00).

She hasn't won since her debut success at Newcastle but has been placed in all six starts since, including in a decent handicap at Newbury when chasing home a well-handicapper winner.

George Boughey swaps the blinkers for cheekpieces this time, and whilst I'd prefer a lower draw on the round track, I'm expecting her to give a good account of herself here.

Balding filly can confirm previous promise

Simplify hasn't done anything wrong in finishing second at Newbury and Bath and a repeat of that form should make her competitive in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (3.25).

Andrew Balding's filly could be well positioned in her high stall (16) next to the higher-rated River Spey, but like Mission Classified she must prove herself on potentially easier ground than she ran on in the summer.

Meanwhile, there's no doubt Brave Empire has dropped to a dangerous mark in the Moody Construction Handicap (5.35).

Now with Ivan Furtado, he is a full stone lower than the mark he won off for Roger Varian at Lingfield Park last year. He's shown a glimmer of his old form in a handful of starts for the local trainer and could surprise a few if he puts it all together.

Sky's the limit for Majesty

My husband Tom Marquand could be in for a plum ride on Sky Majesty in Saturday's Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup (3.35) at Haydock.

Image: Tom Marquand is set to ride Sky Majesty (furthest right) on Saturday

The decision by William Haggas and connections to supplement this progressive Group 3 winner could be rewarded in what looks an open renewal.

The three-year-old must take a considerable step forward on her return to the highest level, while it would be great to see Richard Hughes's filly No Half Measures repeat her Group 1 win in the July Cup. This looks tougher, but neither filly should be underestimated.

Prolific Tenability has Ascot claims

Cieren Fallon will be excited to ride William Haggas's Tenability in the feature race at Ascot on Saturday, the Silent Pool Gin Handicap (3.15) - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Image: Tenability returns to action this weekend

He's won his last three races, including over this course and distance at the Shergar Cup last month, and being out of a Pivotal mare, he shouldn't be troubled by the rain-softened conditions.

Ralph Beckett's Push The Limit looks a worthy favourite following his impressive performance over slightly shorter at Goodwood and is proven on slower ground, while I'd also like to see Alan King's Daiquiri Bay run a big race. He ran very well in defeat at York and can build on that if this assignment hasn't come too soon.

Hollie was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft...