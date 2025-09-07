Today on Sky Sports Racing: Rosallion faces Henri Matisse in Prix du Moulin showdown at ParisLongchamp

After disappointment in the City Of York Stakes, Rosallion will be looking to get his career back on track when he goes to post for the Qatar Prix du Moulin de Longchamp.

2.50 ParisLongchamp - Rosallion and Henri Matisse face off in Moulin

After a disappointing four-year-old campaign to date, Richard Hannon's Rosallion will be looking to break a luckless run of form when he heads into battle for the Qatar Prix du Moulin de Longchamp - a first trip to France since success in the 2023 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

Defeat in the Lockinge when arguably needing the run was followed by heartbreak by the finest of margins in both the Queen Anne Stakes (won by Docklands) and Sussex Stakes (won by Qirat). His latest run was arguably the worst of his career to date, never really troubling eventual winner Never So Brave in the City Of York Stakes, despite only being beaten by a length in the end. Faith has been kept in regular rider Sean Levey, who will once again ride in the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid colours.

Henri Matisse - a winner of the French 2000 Guineas for Aidan O'Brien's Ballydoyle battalion - takes his chance in opposition with Christophe Soumillon replacing the injured Ryan Moore in the plate. This three-year-old was unlucky to bump into a red-hot Field Of Gold at Royal Ascot before ultimately falling foul of the rogue pacemaker in the Sussex Stakes. He should be well-placed to trouble the judge again as one of two runners flying the flag for the master trainer.

Another who has underwhelmed since an emphatic early-season triumph is the Roger Teal-trained Dancing Gemini, who remains in the hands of Rossa Ryan. The son of Camelot looked set to kick on after just being seen off in the Lockinge by Lead Artist (who reopposes here), but that form has amounted to very little with only Persica of the field that day winning in Group 1 company since.

Quddwah holds each-way claims, with the in-form Callum Shepherd riding, although a big step up will be needed from his strong staying display in the Prix Messidor.

3.25 ParisLongchamp - Whirl looks to underline Arc credentials

Since being chinned by stablemate Minnie Hauk in a thrilling renewal of the Oaks, Whirl has gone from strength to strength for Aidan O'Brien and arrives in flying form for this Qatar Prix Vermeille. A winner of £731,452 in prize money already in her career, the daughter of Wootton Bassett breezed to an easy victory in an admittedly weak renewal of the Yorkshire Oaks when last seen, completing a quadruple of Oaks crowns.

Second in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe last term, connections of Aventure will be looking to go one better this time around, with Christophe Ferland deeming this Group 1 the ideal tee-up over the mile-and-four-furlong trip. Calandagan proved too good for her in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud back in June, but don't be surprised if she gets back to winning ways here.

Gezora looked very smart when defeating the reopposing Bedtime Story in the Prix de Diane last time out and stands every chance if she can produce a career-best here. Survie and Ginalyah complete the sextet for what looks a fascinating renewal.

1.33 ParisLongchamp - Sosie takes on Los Angeles

The Group 2 Qatar Prix Foy (1.33pm) is a clash of former champions looking to get back on their perch. Sosie's ante-post Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe price tumbled after a dismal effort on foreign soil in the Coral-Eclipse, but four wins in five starts at this venue so far should stand him in good stead under Maxime Guyon.

Los Angeles has somewhat lost his way since his Tattersalls Gold Cup triumph back in May and his now a 20/1 for the big one on the continent in October.

Almaqam has demonstrated real consistency this season and even defeated the great Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes back in Sandown. He seems to appreciate flat tracks like Sandown, so ParisLongchamp could be the ideal venue for a potential first Group 1 crown.

Map Of Stars and the Japanese Byzantine Dream make up a stellar front five in the markets, with the likes of Arrow Eagle and Iresine waiting in the wings should any of them fail to perform.

Best of the rest

Given the fighting spirit shown to see off Trinity College in the Grand Prix de Paris earlier in the season, it is no surprise that Leffard looks set to go off favourite for the latest instalment of the Group 2 Qatar Prix Niel for Jean-Claude Rouget. The yard has since been in red hot form too, and boasts a 33 per cent recent strike rate. After chasing home Camille Pissarro in the Prix du Jockey Club, Cualificar failed to live up to the hype in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano but reunited with William Buick today, has more than a good chance of returning to winning ways. Parachutiste (Oisin Murphy) and Swagman (Christophe Soumillon) both arrive in fine fettle having entered the winners' enclosure the last day, while Tennessee Stud enters calculations dropping down in Class for Joseph O'Brien, after being foiled by the frontrunning exploits of Lambourn.

The 2025/26 Hong Kong season gets underway from 6am, with British rider David Probert taking his first rides in the Far East.

Domestically, Fontwell is the venue for a six-race National Hunt card, headlined by the RJS Waste Management UK Handicap Chase (4.12pm). Lermoos Legend finally got his nose in front last time out and will look to go in again for the on-song Sean and Mickey Bowen combination, whilst Midnight Jewel looks in the grip of the handicapper despite back-to-back seventh-placed finishes for Charlie Longsden. Big Jimbo made an excellent chasing debut for the Moore stable last month and Freddie Mitchell's 5lb claim could see him back in the winners' enclosure.