Today on Sky Sports Racing: Group 1 entrant Hilitany looks to build on early promise

Sky Sports Racing is set for a busy Monday as Windsor, Lingfield and Newcastle host live action.

2.32 Windsor - Group 1 entrant Hilitany bids to follow up course and distance win

George Boughey's colt Hilitany heads a max field of 14 for the Oktoberfest Comes To Windsor EBF Novice Stakes over six furlongs. The £300,000 breeze-up purchase comfortably recorded a first career success over this course and distance last time out, going one better than his runner-up berth on debut. He holds entries in the Group 2 Mill Reef stakes and Group 1 Middle Park Stakes going forward and looks well-placed to go in under Billy Loughnane.

Authentic Charm could be the pick of the rest for Clive Cox and Rob Hornby, having finished fourth last time out in what could turn out to be a hot Novice Stakes contest at Newmarket. The six-furlong dash that day was won by odds-on Godolphin gelding Words Of Truth, who recorded his second success. Furthermore, the second-placed horse Watcha Snoop won by over a length at Ascot on Saturday.

Noble Vow and Kanes A Lott are others boasting previous experience to keep an eye on while Chaldean's half-brother, Generous Rascal, went for 260,000gns as a yearling and could be the pick of the newcomers.

3.58 Lingfield - South Kensington and Kranjcar seek back-to-back success

Ten runners go to post for the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap over the seven furlongs at Lingfield, where both South Kensington and Kranjcar seek back-to-back wins.

The Martin Dunne-trained South Kensington finally got off the mark at the 12th attempt last time out at Chelmsford when wearing a first-time tongue tie and will bid to record a second career success off a 3lb higher mark here.

George Boughey's gelding Kranjcar will also be hoping to record consecutive wins having triumphed at Brighton a week ago off a career high mark. He will have to defy a 5lb penalty for his win on the South Coast and he steps up in trip again having run over six and five furlongs the last twice. This four-year-old is somewhat of a course specialist, having never finished outside of the first two at the track.

Buttercross Flyer is the third and final contender in this seven-furlong race who is bidding to record back-to-back wins. Scott Dixon's filly is yet to get off the mark on turf in 10 attempts but returns to grass for the first time since June 2024, when she was trained by Craig Lidster.

John Butler trained the winner of this race last year in Split Elevens and this time saddles South Dakota Sioux, who is still 8lbs above his last winning mark despite recent underwhelming runs at Lingfield and Wolverhampton. Zaltalla (for Michael Attwater) and Mount Mogan (for Laura Mongan) are others to keep an eye on.

6.04 Windsor - Whenthedealinsdone seeks a four-timer

Roger Teal's Whenthedealinsdone will bid to record a quartet of consecutive successes here in the Arc All-Weather £1Million Bonus Returns Handicap. The gelding returns to turf for the first time since October 2024 and will seek to defy a 3lb rise in the weights in his quest for four wins on the spin.

Last time out course and distance winner Monsieur Patat will aim to follow up his victory here 16 days ago with another triumph for Adrian Wintle. Now an eight-year-old, the gelding has won twice since returning in May from a 114-day break and Saffie Osborne takes the ride for the first time.

The in-form Marco Ghiani partners Eminency who will be bidding to go one better than last time out at Newmarket when beaten by a couple of lengths over a furlong further than today's trip. The gelding's sole career win from 24 attempts came over this course and distance on his second career run when then trained by Clive Cox. Current handler Stuart Williams has enjoyed a great time of things recently, boasting a 33% recent strike rate (correct as of September 7).

Word Of Darcy, Law Of Design and last time out winner Serenity Dream are others to note in this field of 12.