Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las and Newton Abbot

We have a busy day’s racing on Tuesday with racing from both codes from Ffos Las and Newton Abbot, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.28 Newton Abbot - Puddlesinthepark attempts four-timer

Evan Williams' gelding Puddlesinthepark bids for a four-timer here in the Axetheracingtax Handicap Hurdle having previously scored in good style at Cartmel, by a nose at Ffos Las and here at Newton Abbot three starts back. The seven-year-old has been raised again by four-pounds and is now rated 18-pounds higher than that win at Newton Abbot three starts back.

Christian Williams saddles the hat-trick-seeking Faded Fantasy here who won by seven-lengths over course and distance 19 days ago. Jack Tudor's mount also succeeded at Worcester over two miles and seven furlongs on his penultimate start and will bid to defy a 10-pound rise in the weights here.

Max Comley's Jullou De Grissay will bid to follow up a personal best performance at Worcester, having showed a good attitude to get his head in front in last time out. That was the gelding's first win for his new stable, having finished third, second and fourth on his three previous starts and the six-year-old could yet improve further for today's extra distance.

1.58 Newton Abbot - Dual flat winner Yellow Card debuts over hurdles

Yellow Card will bid to get off the mark at the first attempt over hurdles for Mickey Bowen in the NHS Bowel Cancer Screening Awareness Juvenile Hurdle.

The gelding recorded two wins on the flat, at Wolverhampton and Salisbury for Ollie Sangster in May before finishing fourth on stable debut last time out at Salisbury. Market confidence should be heeded with the Bowen team currently operating at a healthy 24 per cent strike-rate.

The formidable duo Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen combine here with recent hurdles scorer Lord who made a very good impression at Fontwell 11 days ago when sent off an odds-on favourite. He had previously chased home the highly progressive Dignam on his only other hurdles start and looks the type to improve further with experience.

Manyana Blue is also seeking back-to-back wins having scored over course and distance 10 days ago. That was the filly's first career success for Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, and her form ties in with Olly Murphy's charge, having been behind the Dignam in both runs before the win at Newton Abbot.

Mancero, Genbu and Pistrucci complete the field of six.

Hostile Hotelier, Despereaux and Jack's Jury make up the field of six.

5.55 Ffos Las - 210,000gns breeze-up Palio Di Siena seeks first win

210,000gns breeze-up purchase Palio Di Siena seeks his first win here in the Linda Jones Memorial Maiden Stakes for father and daughter duo Saffie Osborne and Jamie Osborne.

Having finished runner-up four times from five career runs, the Sioux Nation colt will aim to go one better today where he steps back up in trip in pursuit of that first career success.

Cosmo Goodspeed is clearly well thought of, having made his debut in the Wood Ditton in April and although he wasn't able to make his mark there, he showed a marked improvement on his second start when staying on into a never threatening fourth. Further progress should see him go close for a combination that struck at Ascot on Saturday.

Tokyo Joe, Karismatique and Melosa complete the quintet.