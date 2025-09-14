Today on Sky Sports Racing: Legends race headlines day four of St Leger Festival from Doncaster

Doncaster hosts the final day of its St Leger Festival this afternoon alongside additional domestic action from Bath - live on Sky Sports Racing

3.35 Doncaster - Bell, Kirby and Quinn among Leger Legends

Familiar faces return in a thrilling rendition of the Leger Legends Stakes at Doncaster, the highlight of this Sunday afternoon card.

Sammy Jo Bell has won this race on three occasions in recent years and her ride Quiet Resolve has each-way claims if able to build on his recent Southwell effort. Franny Norton's mount is Susie Sioux, who enters calculations if she can bounce back on her return to turf, having finished a runner-up when last seen on grass at Carlisle.

Jimmy Quinn gets the spin on the in-form Finn Ironside for Ivan Furtado. He seeks a hat-trick after wins at this track and Newcastle and should go close if able to dictate proceedings from the front.

Plenty to consider include Windsor winner Double Time, while Moonjid looks a great spin for Adam Kirby.

4.10 Doncaster - Classy pair Spiritual and Jabaara headline

An excellent renewal of this Group 3 Sceptre Fillies' Stakes sees Spiritual top 19 runners.

John and Thady Gosden's daughter of Invincible Spirit is the class act and shoulders a 3lb penalty for her Princess Elizabeth Stakes success at Epsom. That was a dominant display and if in similar mood she can claim this before tackling loftier heights - given she is entered in the Sun Chariot Stakes.

Queen Of Mougins comfortably landed a handicap at the Curragh and deserves her chance in this better grade as she steps up to seven furlongs under Jamie Spencer, whilst Lou Lou's Gift arrives in South Yorkshire in fine fettle having got her head in front the last day at Newbury.

Roger Varian's Jabaara has claims on the pick of her form, while Shuwari bids to back up her Listed win in France.

2.30 Doncaster - Hat-trick seeking Indian Springs fancied

The Betfred City Of Doncaster Handicap is a belter with Indian Springs headlining a field of 19.

Charlie Appleby's charge has won his last two starts with aplomb and makes plenty of appeal on this handicap debut off a mark of 96.

Sarab Star heads a long list of dangers. The Jack Channon-trained colt landed the odds at Kempton last month and he could step forward from that under Connor Beasley. God Of War could outrun his odds, despite a 3lb hike in the weights following his Sandown triumph last time.

The Wathnan-owned Defence Minister ran a super race at Goodwood, while James Fanshawe's second string Pietro is another progressive type for the shortlist.

Best of the rest

Nightsinwhitesatin bids for the hat-trick in the I Love Julie Parkes Handicap at 1.55pm, but will have to see off the equally in-form Project Geoffin to justify likely-favouritism on Town Moor. Say What You See should also run well for Liam Bailey, having finished in the first two the last four times.

Also on that card, Pocklington, Ten Pounds and Vafortino lock horns in the Betfred "The Classic Bookmaker" Handicap at 3pm.

Bath also hosts domestic racing this Sunday afternoon, with Man Of The Sea backed to go close in the feature Summer Stayers' Series Final at 3.08pm.

There's plenty of British representation in France this afternoon, too. Under Hollie Doyle, Spartan Arrow will have to pull out all the stops to defeat Francis-Henri Graffard's Rayevka in the Group 3 Prix du Petit Couvert (12.58pm) before Nahraan takes on the unenviable task of trying to stop Daryz getting back on track in the Prix du Prince d'Orange. Japanese runner Croix Du Nord also takes his chance here.