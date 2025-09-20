Today on Sky Sports Racing: 80/1 debut winner Into The Sky looking to sparkle in Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury

The Group Two Mill Reef Stakes is the main attraction on a classy card at Newbury this Saturday, while two trainers battle it out for a £10,000 prize in a thrilling title battle at Chester's season finale.

3.15 Newbury - Into The Sky, Rock On Thunder and Words Of Truth clash

The feature Group Two Mill Reef Stakes (3.15) at Newbury is a tricky puzzle to solve with several high-class prospects clashing over six furlongs.

Into The Sky made a sparkling debut to win by over seven lengths at this track last month and his connections have opted to supplement him in here.

Rock On Thunder has shown excellent form this season, including when runner-up in the Gimcrack at York. His trainer feels softer ground will suit and he rates an obvious player.

Charlie Appleby saddles Words Of Truth who made it two wins from three starts when seeing off the reopposing Watcha Snoop at Newmarket. That was a decisive display, and he remains capable of better.

Flying Comet, Gold Queen Kindly, Rydale Frosty and Sands Of Spain complete the field.

Image: Words Of Truth wins at Ascot

1.30 Newbury - Rumstar and Montassib contest exciting sprint

Rumstar and Montassib headline a strong field of 11 for the Group Three Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes (1.30).

Jonathan Portman's Rumstar shoulders a 3lb penalty for his Coral Charge victory in July but has a fine chance if in the same form as his recent Nunthorpe fifth.

Montassib landed the Group One Sprint Cup at Haydock last season and ran a huge race to finish fifth on Champions Day at Ascot. Yet to run this season, the five-furlong trip will be short of his best and this looks like a prep run for the Ascot race next month.

Others to note include Hackwood hero Rage Of Bamby and Beverley Bullet scorer Shagraan.

Image: Rumstar was last seen finishing fifth in the Nunthorpe

5.20 Chester - Balding and Palmer's title tussle goes down to the wire

Chester's 2025 season comes to an end with a tense battle between the track's leading trainers that could go down to the final race.

Just two points separate Andrew Balding (206) and Hugo Palmer (204) going into Saturday's fixture.

Should it go as far as the Lord Mayor's Fireworks Extravaganza Handicap (5.20), Balding will be reliant on Jupiter Ammon against Palmer's trio of Asteverdi, He's A Gentleman and Condotti.

Watch every race from Newbury, Chester and Wolverhampton all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday September 20.