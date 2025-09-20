Ayr Gold Cup: Run Boy Run completes memorable double for Richard Spencer and George Wood

Run Boy Run completed a big handicap double for trainer Richard Spencer and jockey George Wood in the Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup Handicap.

Earlier on the card, Candy had landed the Silver Cup and Run By Run quickly followed that up for owner Phil Cunningham as both horses carried his silks.

Run Boy Run was always prominent as he disputed the early lead with Jordan Electrics as Commanhe Falls was pushed along on their heels.

As they hit the furlong pole, Run Boy Run, Desert Falcon and Hammer The Hammer pulled clear of the field.

It was a battle to the line with Julie Camacho's Desert Falcon, but Run Boy Run (12/1) got the better of the duel to hit the line a neck clear.

Spencer and Cunningham also won the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood this season with Two Tribes.

"He ran in the Portland the other day and he ran really well and George and I had a chat after and he was thinking he didn't go hard enough," Spencer told ITV Racing.

"I said to him 'we're going to rock 'n' roll' and with the draw (six) I thought we were the wrong side but he's very fast and holds a good cruising speed. He gave him a great ride, it's great.

"We came up here with live chances and I didn't think we'd wait until Saturday to get a winner but the team at home have done a great job."

Cunningham said: "It's amazing, absolutely amazing. I don't know what to say, it's quite emotional really.

"It was great to get the first one, it's amazing. I'm not being greedy but we're a bit unlucky that Righthere Rightnow (fifth in the Silver Cup) didn't get in the Bronze (Cup)!

"What about the jockey? He's done a lot of work with us over the last couple of years and I can't thank George enough."

Wood added: "We came up here with 11 runners in total with Richard and Phil and fair play we came up with some big chances and it's great to come away with the two big ones.

"It's great, it's good for Richard and Phil and it couldn't have been any better."