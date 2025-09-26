Newmarket tips: Thunder Run fancied to land Cambridgeshire Handicap for Karl Burke

Kate Tracey, Declan Rix and Sam Boswell return to analyse the feature Cambridgeshire Handicap in search of the best angles ahead of Saturday's big race.

Midway through the show, the trio took aim at the feature Cambridgeshire Handicap from Newmarket, which sees 24 runners go to post in search of the £90,000 winner's prize.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Treble Tee is towards the top of the market despite a 4lb penalty for the Crisford team, whilst Fifth Column, Westridge and Fort George also hold live chances according to the market.

Declan Rix…

"With only 24 runners this is smallest Cambridgeshire field since 2004 and maybe the draw won't be as crucial as it usually is. At the prices, you have to like Marhaba Ghaiyyath who has form with a few of these today from Goodwood and is double the price of the horses he has beat.

"He is five pounds better off with one of the favourites for the race in Fort George, who he has beaten by two lengths - meaning he's surely well handicapped to go well.

"He did disappoint at York last time but wasn't allowed his own way. It's his first run after a gelding operation and that could calm him down and utilise his energy a little more."

Host Kate Tracey…

"Ideally for this race the stats show you want a four-year-old rated between 103 and 107 with high draw, as well as a horse with size and four runs in the season. Thunder Run fits most of these stats and we are going to have to forgive the Windsor run last time. He will enjoy the step down in trip and for the trainer that won the race last year.

"Hector Crouch looked after him when he was beat last time in graded company, back into a handicap today. He is one of the class acts in the field and the jockeys got switched late and Charlie Bishop now takes the ride."

Sam Boswell…

"I wanted to take the favourite on with Tribal Chief, who beat Treble Tee at Goodwood in his most recent start. I think the trainer David Menuisier has had this race in the back of his mind since that day and will have been pleased to see the form franked.

"He has ran on the Rowley Mile twice at Newmarket and finished second on both occasions so should have no problem on the track. Sean Levey takes the ride and he has a good relationship with him being one from one. I think he could be a mover in the market on the day and looked too big of a price to me. He could even go off a single digit price!"

Watch Weekend Winners in full on the At The Races YouTube channel...