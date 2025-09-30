Today on Sky Sports Racing: Stipulation seeks hat-trick at Bath before Newcastle's all-weather card

Don't miss a moment from Bath and Newcastle - live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday...

2.22 Bath - In-form Stipulation seeks hat-trick

Mark Loughnane saddles four-year-old Stipulation and he will be hoping his colt can continue his good form in the opening race at Bath on Tuesday in the BetWright Bet The Wright Way Apprentice Handicap. The €155,000 yearling got off the mark at Yarmouth two starts ago before following that up with a success on the all-weather at Wolverhampton last time out. The gelding is a half-brother to Group Three winner Furthur who was last seen finishing sixth in this year's St Leger.

Joe Tickle's gelding Sant Alessio will be bidding to record successive wins here having got off the mark over two furlongs shorter at Bath 45 days ago. That was the four-year-old's third run for his new stable having previously been with David Simcock.

Brian Meehan will be hoping his three-year-old Dragonflame will have some better luck here having finished second three times and third once in his last four runs. He was sent off favourite for all of those starts and the gelding is back up in trip to 10 furlongs for the first time since being gelded.

Jodhpur Blue and Annexation are not without chances while few horses know this track better than Blue Hero, who has run at Bath on 29 previous occasions. Nine of them have resulted in a return to the winners' enclosure so do not be surprised if he troubles the judge once again.

4.22 Bath - Frankel colt Item bids to make follow up

Five go to post in the British EBF Future Stayers' Novice Stakes and Frankel colt Item will aim to make it two wins from as many starts having won by three-and-a-half lengths on debut at Kempton.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt is currently a 20/1 chance for the Group One Futurity Trophy on October 25 and Juddmonte won this race at Ffos Las in 2022 with Arrest, who was sent off favourite for the Derby and St Leger the following year.

Blue Courvoisier is the other contender looking to maintain their unbeaten record having scored at Leicester on debut three weeks ago. The Sea The Stars colt went for 100,000gns as a yearling and Clive Cox currently has a level-stakes profit of +£72.20 with his two-year-olds.

Annastarzy for Richard Hannon and Sean Levey comes into this two-year-old contest with the most experience of any competitor having finished sixth on debut at Sandown and was fourth last time out at Newmarket. She is the sole filly in the field and should improve this time around.

Three Builders is a half-brother to Australian Group One winner Deny Knowledge, who has amassed over £1m in prize money, while Ibn Sirin for Harry Charlton makes up this quintet.

5.00 Newcastle - Trio of last-time-out winners clash

A trio of last-time-out winners clash in the Arc £1Million Bonus Has £150K Increase! Handicap over 10 furlongs in the first race of eight at Newcastle.

Ollie Pears' filly Heartened looks the most likely contender to record successive wins having notched a first career success over course and distance 11 days ago.

Hashtagnotions, for Richard Fahey, scored 13 days ago at Beverley and will aim to defy a 3lb rise in the weights to record successive wins and a fifth career triumph overall.

The five-year-old The Pug will be making his stable debut for Micky Hammond having signed off his time with Adrian Wintle with a win at Ffos Las at the end of August. The gelding was sent off 9/4 favourite and got the better of Bobby Dassler by a neck, who reopposes off the same mark.

Come On John has been inconsistent of late but enters calculations stepping down in trip, while Dingwall and Muhib will be aiming to discover their mojo as the best of the rest in this field of 13.

Best of the rest...

Bath's 4.52pm BetWright Safer Gambling Handicap sees last-time-out winners Star Chorus, Cressida WIldes and Jax Edge lock horns, with Over Spiced also in the mix under Ray Dawson.

Later at Gosforth Park, Smartanck will seek to defy a 6lb penalty in the 7.00pm Arc £1Million Bonus Bigger Than Ever Nursery Handicap, with Fanjove the chief threat under Silvestre De Sousa.

The card's penultimate race is the 8.00pm Free Race Replays On attheraces.com Handicap, where Penelope Valentine will look to back up a lovely victory on Wolverhampton's tapeta when last seen with another visit to the winners' enclosure.