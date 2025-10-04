Tennessee Stud steps up for Prix Chaudenay honours

Tennessee Stud narrowly denied stablemate Emit to provide Joseph O'Brien with a one-two in the Qatar Prix Chaudenay at ParisLongchamp

Seven runners went to post for the Group Two curtain-raiser on Arc weekend, with Tennessee Stud a hot favourite to break his duck for the season after finishing fourth in the Derby at Epsom and fourth in the Irish equivalent on home soil.

Stepping up to just shy of two miles, the Wootton Bassett colt sat second as Native Irish quickly opened up a big lead under Tom Marquand before faltering from the home turn.

That left Tennessee Stud in front early in the straight in the hands of Dylan Browne McMonagle, but he found plenty once joined by Emit to see him off by a neck, with the O'Brien pair well clear of the chasing pack.

"It's really good to have a winner, the best horses come here to compete and it's great to get the first race on the card. Hopefully we're not finished yet," said the winning rider.

"Tom's horse was quite keen going to post and I was happy to control the race from second.

"I travelled around good and he quickened up a lot better than I expected him to in the conditions, which probably left me clear with a target on my back, but once the second horse got to me he was good and tough to the line.

"He's a top-class horse going that trip and hopefully he can keep on improving."

Image: Ridari won the Prix de Fontainebleau recently and is well fancied for the French Derby. (Photo: Zuzanna Lupa)

Ridari denies Quddwah in Prix Dollar thriller

Simon and Ed Crisford's Quddwah was narrowly denied in the Group Two Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein, with the Mikel Delzangles-trained Ridari finishing with gusto under Mickael Barzalona to get up by a short head.

The winner is entered in the pre-Arc sale and Nemone Routh, racing manager to the Aga Khan Studs, said: "We're really chuffed with the horse, Mikel always thought he had a big race in him and it's great to win a Group Two.

"He ran an absolute blinder in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains (French 2000 Guineas, finishing fifth). He should have finished third but was hindered just near the line.

"He's run back to form and we now have a big decision to make because he's in the sale. After the prize giving we need to make a big decision about whether he goes or not, but he's a talented horse who enjoys that fast pace and goes on any ground."