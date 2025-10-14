Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Newcastle

We have a busy day's racing on Tuesday with flat action from Lingfield and Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.30 Lingfield - Eternal Solace looks to defy penalty

Eternal Solace looks to be the class act in the Free Race Replays On attheraces.com Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Ollie Sangster's filly began her career in April at Brighton where she proved much too good for her rivals, comfortably getting the better of the warm favourite Dapper Charm - who has since won impressively himself.

Her second start came in the Listed Marygate Fillies' Stakes where she was sent off as short as 7/2 and far from disgraced herself. She has an absence and a penalty to overcome having not been seen since, but the form has a solid look to it and the jockey booking of Oisin Murphy suggests she's ready to roll.

Zighy looks the main danger for George Boughey team and commands respect having yet to finish out of the places in her three starts to date.

5.40 Lingfield - Irish import Sturlasson seeks second UK win

The At The Races App Handicap sees Sturlasson bid for back-to-back wins since making the switch to John Ryan's yard.

The four-year-old gelding had raced 17 times in Ireland for Kieran Cotter, winning just the two times before being switched to John Ryan's yard at the start of September. He was quickly turned out at Southwell, where he overcame trouble in running to win cosily, and has been raised eight pounds for that effort. Another bold show can't be dismissed.

Lightning Bear and Gold Star Hero set a good standard to aim at, with the latter having racked up a good sequence of efforts on the turf, including a taking performance on his penultimate start when winning at Yarmouth.

Hedge Fund and South Parade look best of the remainder.

3.00 Lingfield - Kilkenny Warrior bids to defy nine-pound rise

Kilkenny Warrior will bid to defy a rise of nine pounds in the 0-70 Arc All-Weather £1Million Bonus Is Back Nursery Handicap.

Richard Hughes' filly got off the mark last time out at Southwell, where she showed a brilliant turn of foot in the final furlong to shoot clear of her rivals, and given the manner of that victory today's extra furlong should prove within her range.

The top-weightwd Marwaan was a good winner on his penultimate start at Chelmsford and for all that he needs to bounce back from a poor recent effort, the drop back down in trip and Jack Callan's claim can see him in a better light.

Of the remainder, Uncertainty has been campaigned fairly aggressively for a maiden so could yet prove better than she's shown so far.

Best of the rest

6.00 Newcastle - EBF Maiden Stakes

Capitalisation was bought for £260,000 in April and although he is yet to get off the mark, he's done very little wrong and could prove better than he's shown to date.

Jamie Spencer is an interesting booking for Starmade.

8.00 Newcastle - Joan Coote Memorial Handicap

Course and distance scorer Lord Abama reignites his partnership with Rhys Elliott and could bounce back from a sub-par effort in his pursuit of a third course success.