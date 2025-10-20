Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bath, Wolverhampton, Plumpton and Deauville

We have a busy day's racing on Monday with action from Bath, Wolverhampton, Plumpton and Deauville, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.40 Plumpton - Alien Storm and War Lord clash in the feature

Five go to post in the Sir Christopher Wates Memorial Handicap Chase and War Lord will be bidding for successive wins having scored at Fontwell 28 days ago.

Joe Tizzard's 10-year-old is a previous course winner and will have to defy a 10-pound rise in the weights today.

Alien Storm returned from a 155-day break with a second-placed finish last time out at Fontwell and will be hoping to go one better today as he returns to a track he's won at three times from seven starts.

Ultra-consistent Hecouldbetheone is the mount of in-form Sam Twiston-Davies and has only finished outside the top three once from seven starts this year.

Juggernaut has hit the post a few times recently with form of 3, 2, 2 this year and Rex Dingle takes over the ride on a horse that he won on last time he was onboard.

The Gypsy Davey for Evan Williams makes up this field of five.

4.42 Plumpton - Masterdream seeks a four-timer over fences

Neil Mulholland's dual-purpose gelding Masterdream will be bidding for a fourth straight win over fences in the Nick And Valda Embiricos Memorial Novices' Handicap Chase.

Having competed on both the flat and over fences this year, Masterdream will be stepping back up beyond three miles having run over a little over two miles last time out at Bath.

Tropical Speed will be having his second start for his new stable here having finished second last time out at Newton Abbot. He is now back down to his last winning mark of 99 and drops back slightly in trip from that run.

Paul Nicholls' six-year-old Ken Roy will be having his first run since wind surgery while Blackacre for Evan Williams completes the field off bottom weight.

6.30 Wolverhampton - €400,000 breeze-up High Approval seeks first win

Wathnan Racing's High Approval will aim to record a first win at the fifth attempt here on his first start on the all-weather. The €400,00 breeze-up purchase was a beaten favourite on his first two starts and then ran below expectations the last twice. This will be his first run since being gelded.

The £350,000 yearling Return Of The Gods is an intriguing contender who will be looking to build on his third-placed finish on debut last time out over course and distance.

No Nay Never colt Noble Vow comes into this contest with some of the best form so far having finished third on both starts over six furlongs and has steadily been progressing with every run.

Electrocution, Regal And Real and Lady V are the newcomers in this field of nine in the Hotel & Conferencing At Wolverhampton Racecourse EBF Maiden Stakes.

Best of the rest

1.30 Deauville - Kimi Rey sets the standard in this Listed contest with British interest as Pearl Fortune and Solana Rose make the trip to France.

2.40 Deauville - The Brian Meehan-trained Lyrics Of Life is yet to get her head in front but heads to the Group Three Prix des Reservoirs.

2.55 Bath - 220,000gns yearling Mythical Bay debuts for Andrew Balding.

3.50 Deauville - Aegean Prince won by eight-lengths at Ascot last time out and heads to the Listed Prix Vulcain.

4.55 Wolverhampton - Diligent Harry and Blue Jay Way seek back-to-back success

5.30 Wolverhampton - Trio of last-time-out winners clash

