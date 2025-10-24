Today on Sky Sports Racing: Rogue Diplomat takes on First Ambition at Doncaster

We're set for a bumper day on Sky Sports Racing, with action from Doncaster, Newbury and Southwell in store.

3.18 Doncaster - In-form Rogue Diplomat faces First Ambition

In-from Rogue Diplomat takes on First Ambition and company in a super renewal of the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap at Doncaster.

James Owen's Rogue Diplomat completed the hat-trick with a dominant display over this course and distance last month, and he shapes like there is more to come off a 3lb higher mark. The trainer has had a third of his runners place inside the first two at Doncaster and that would be cause for optimism.

First Ambition remains unexposed having won two of his three starts. His sole defeat came on handicap debut at Haydock, and he drops back to seven furlongs with Jack Nicholls claiming 5lbs.

Richard Hughes reaches for cheekpieces on the slightly frustrating but talented Midnight Gun, who is owned by the formidable Wathnan Racing. Grey's Monument is weighted to go well for Ralph Beckett, whilst Balmacara is worth considering again despite a poor showing at Ascot when returning to a seven-furlong trip. He boasts two course and distance wins and if the forecast deluge materialises, he will be a real player.

5.10 Newbury - Maelstrom and Woven contest strong sprint

Maelstrom faces Woven in a competitive West Berkshire Racing Club Handicap over six furlongs.

The William Haggas-trained Maelstrom relished the step into handicap company rattling off three wins in the space of a month. He was last seen running with credit in a classy York event in June and makes plenty of appeal if fully tuned up here under Tom Marquand.

Veteran Woven landed a fifth career success when relishing soft conditions at Ayr earlier this month and cannot be ruled out up in class, whilst Billy Loughnane rides last time out winner Dr Strangelove for Oliver Cole.

An open heat sees plenty with each-way chances including Thunder Blue and Showering.

5.55 Southwell - Recent winners Accrual and Sturlasson headline

Last-time winners Accrual and Sturlasson clash in a trappy Midnite Are Upping The Betting Game Handicap at Southwell.

Accrual made it two wins from three on the all-weather when bouncing back to form over this course and distance 31 days ago and remains of interest despite a 2lb hike in the weights.

John Ryan saddles topweight Sturlasson who has enjoyed a successful start to life with his new trainer winning on two of his first three runs. He powered home to win at Yarmouth on Tuesday and a 5lb penalty might not stop him following up.

Best of the rest

In France, Arc-winning handler Francis-Henri Graffard runs Camelot filly Baytika in the Prix Circuit de Caen from Clairefontaine. Despite an underwhelming debut, she should be primed to improve here at 1.42pm.

Newbury's eight-race card begins with the Watch Weekend Winners Powered By BetVictor "Hands And Heels" Apprentice Handicap, which could see Toby Moore - son of legendary rider Ryan - ride his first winner aboard the well-handicapped Yellow Star. An exciting One Up On Football At BetVictor EBF Maiden Stakes for two-year-olds follows at 1.41pm, with Richard Hannon saddling Ghaiyyath colt Bunyola Boy.

At 2.16pm, the second division of that aforementioned contest sees the Juddmonte-owned Shipbourne - who is related to Task Force - debut under Colin Keane. Afterwards, Royal contender Golden Handshake will be popular in the Donnington & Co. 10% Partner Offer Handicap (2.51pm), although Midnight Rumble could also go close after back-to-back second-place finishes for Alan King. Others to consider are the penalty carrying Fouroneohfever and the hat-trick seeking Mawood.

A competitive Saturday Super Boost At BetVictor Handicap is the penultimate race on the card at 4.35pm, which William Haggas will be eyeing with Day Of Grace.

At Doncaster, Infraad - who is a half-brother to Pretty Polly winner Nezwaah - makes his racetrack bow in the colours of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (2.08pm). Karl Burke has an incredible record with his juveniles this term, which will likely result in Golden Story being popular first time out under James Doyle. The Cheveley Park colours are also represented here via Affettuoso.

Also on Town Moor, Inisherin's half-sister Harper Violet makes a first start in the 2.43pm Join Century Racing Club Today EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes before Rising Power looks to extend his unbeaten sequence to three for Godolphin in the William Hill Extra Places With B.O.G Nursery Handicap.