Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster, Newbury and Wolverhampton feature live on Saturday

We have a busy day’s racing on Saturday with flat action from Doncaster, Newbury and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.05 Doncaster - Ballydoyle duo Benvenuto Cellini and Hawk Mountain lock horns

A mouthwatering clash between Ballydoyle juveniles Benvenuto Cellini and Hawk Mountain in this Group One William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes.

Frankel colt Benvenuto Cellini has improved with every start, culminating with an impressive success in the Group Two KPMG Juvenile at Leopardstown. The manner of that display oozed class and he heads the betting under number one rider Christophe Soumillon.

Stablemate Hawk Mountain is another who arrives on hat-trick having won twice at the Curragh including the Beresford. He will handle the likely soft going and should not be underestimated as his trainer seeks a twelfth win in the race.

Item made it two wins on the bounce when claiming a Bath novice with aplomb and he rates a smart prospect for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy.

Champagne Stakes runner-up and Dewhurst fifth Oxagon is best of the rest.

3.10 Newbury - Time To Turn fancied to bounce back

Time To Turn drops in class for this Group Three BetVictor Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt ran out a narrow winner of the Listed Pat Eddery Staes at Ascot on his penultimate start before finishing down the field in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. He will appreciate the dip in grade and rates the one to beat.

Simon and Ed Crisford saddle Pandemonium who has looked a promising individual winning on debut at Yarmouth before readily landing the odds at Redcar. He has a bit to find on the ratings but could step forward again under James Doyle.

Andrew Balding's Stellar Sunrise seeks a hat-trick, while Doncaster nursery winner Wechaad is another to note.

3.45 Newbury - Hamish and Ancient Wisdom clash

Hamish and Ancient Wisdom feature among a field of nine for a competitive edition of the Group Three BetVictor St Simon Stakes.

William Haggas' veteran Hamish has been in great heart this summer winning his first two starts at Goodwood and Chester before finishing a slightly disappointing third behind Al Qareem at Ascot. He will appreciate any further rain and should have obvious claims having finished runner-up in the 2022 renewal.

Ancient Wisdom has not kicked on since enjoying an excellent two and three-year-old campaign but showed he was back to something like his best when second at Goodwood and must be feared if in similar form.

Al Aasy, third in this race last year, has each-way chances, while three-year-olds Starzintheireyes and Revoir have scope for improvement.

Best of the rest

2.00 Newbury - Listed Radley Stakes with Leading Dancer headlining for Karl Burke.

2.34 Newbury - Sister to Alpinista, Alpinara makes her debut for Sir Mark Prescott and Amo. Cost 2.5m guineas.

4.19 Newbury - Some smart pedigrees on show with 550,000gns-buy A La Prochaine heading the contenders.

2.40 Doncaster - Spanish Waltz and Lam Yai clash in Listed race.

3.50 Doncaster - Valvano and High Degree could go well in a valuable Handicap.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Sax Appeal tops Class Four field.

7.40 Moonee Valley - 12 months on from her emphatic success, Via Sistina is fancied to go back-to-back in the Cox Plate.

6.30 Randwick - Group One Moet & Chandon Spring Champion Stakes where Attica looks sure to be popular.

1.33 Compiegne - Listed hurdle.