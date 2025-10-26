Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell and Saint-Cloud feature live on Sunday with Puerto Rico in Criterium International

We have a busy day's racing on Sunday with action from Fontwell and Saint-Cloud live on Sky Sports Racing...

12.30 - Criterium International - Lagardere hero Puerto Rico bids for hat-trick

Aidan O'Brien's Puerto Rico seeks a hat-trick in the Group One Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.

The trainer has several chances on the card, and his son of Wootton Bassett could be the pick. He improved to win the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster before running out a ready winner of the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. The step up to a mile could suit and he will take plenty of stopping under Christophe Soumillon.

Stablemates Port Of Spain and Piazza San Marco have also been declared, while the home team is headed by Lagardere fourth Campacite.

German raider Gostam is another to be considered.

1.34 - Criterium de Saint-Cloud - Progressive Pierre Bonnard headlines

Pierre Bonnard headlines a field of 11 for a cracking renewal of the Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

The O'Brien-trained son of Camelot comfortably claimed the Group Three Zetland Stakes at Newmarket to take his career record to two from three. He is expected to take this before contesting Derby trials in the spring.

Waybreaker battled on strongly when beating Czajkowski and Proof over this course and distance last time and that trio must be feared.

Leopardstown one-two Christmas Day and A Boy Named Susie have each-way claims.

2.50 - Prix Royal-Oak - Caballo De Mar and Double Major clash

Double Major bids to create history and land a hat-trick of wins in the prestigious Prix Royal-Oak.

His trainer Christophe Ferland has had this contest as his big target of the year, and he will be popular under Maxime Guyon.

George Scott's Caballo De Mar landed the Prix du Cadran in Paris on his last start, beating the reopposing Queenstown and Sunway. That was a first Group One for horse and trainer and he rates the big danger under Tom Marquand.

Sevenna's Knight is worth a mention having finished second last year.

Best of the rest

1.30 Fontwell - Largy Poet heads the weights for what looks an open Staying Chase Series Qualifier having put up a career best when last seen at Exeter in February.

2.05 Fontwell - Dan Skelton is mobhanded for this valuable contest with Heltenham, Etalon and Real Stone all holding valid credentials.

11.26 Saint-Cloud - Group Three with Ralph Beckett's Allonsy involved and La Isla Mujeres could prove tough to beat for the Paddy Twomey team.

11.58 Saint-Cloud - Group Three contest where Sparks Fly should appreciate the softer conditions.

1.02 Saint-Cloud - Group Three race with Ralph Beckett's Skellet and David Menuisier's Ashariba featuring.

Sha Tin - Andrea Atzeni and Zac Purton are in action.

Japan - Japanese St Leger