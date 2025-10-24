Doncaster tips: Aidan O'Brien trio all fancied for Futurity Trophy glory on Town Moor

The Weekend Winners team return – this time in Newbury's Royal Box - with the best betting angles ahead of a busy Saturday of action from Cheltenham, Doncaster and the Berkshire track.

Early in the show, Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix took aim at the final Group 1 of the domestic season - the William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes.

Run over a mile on Doncaster's Town Moor, this race has produced champions such as Auguste Rodin and Kameko in recent years, and the panel have tried to identify the next star of the future in their pre-race analysis.

Kate Tracey…

"I did some filming earlier this week pre-empting my early Guineas and Derby picks. I looked at the Derby betting and wanted to take on Benevenuto Cellini, who is at the head of the market here. However, I kept coming back to Benevenuto Cellini. Of course, I then saw him coming in and out of the betting for the Futurity and thought it was fascinating.

Image: Benvenuto Cellini will go to post for the Futurity

"I really like this horse! I went back and watched his previous starts and for all he's a nice-moving flashy chestnut and he's got a beautiful, easy stride-out pattern - he coped with the softer conditions in really good style on his penultimate outing.

"Last time out he was super impressive in the Group 2 Champion Juvenile Stakes over a mile. The ground was drying, and he did prove he can deal with that well, so I think the ground will matter less to him than the rest. I'm really excited about him and whilst I hope the ground doesn't blunt it, but you have to give him every chance that he can perform on that going."

Sam Boswell…

"Aidan has the front three in the betting as it stands and it's an interesting renewal. I thought Hawk Mountain was the horse at a price that I wanted to be with here. You weigh up the three that Aidan brings here and what boxes does Hawk Mountain tick in comparison to the others? For me, the page - with the dam being Hydrangea who ran really nice races on soft ground without really winning a prestigious one.

Image: Hawk Mountain will contest Doncaster's Group 1 on Saturday

"You then look at what the horse has achieved - a win in the Beresford on soft to yielding ground. That was why he was the bet for me at around 2-1 and jockey bookings are the reason he isn't set to go off favourite as we speak, although that could well change. All of Aidan's three have won when prominent from the front so trying to work out who is to go forward was a challenge.

"For me, I thought Hawk Mountain had the most upsides. Yes, you could argue the debut run was a bit disappointing, but he went left at the start from memory and got a bit of a bump in running. He's subsequently won twice at the Curragh and that Group 2 looks fair. I think another step forward is needed here but Hawk Mountain was the one I wanted to be with.

Declan Rix…

"I think the market has got it a bit wrong and Action is overpriced. I know Hawk Mountain and Benevenuto Cellini are both Group 2 winners but they won them at 1-2 and 5-4. I'm not sure there were loads in those races whereas on the other hand Action ran in a really good Autumn Stakes, won by a nice horse in Bow Echo. I thought he was unfortunate - I don't know whether he was slowly away by design or were they trying to educate him? Being last on the Rowley Mile on quick ground is not the place to be!

"That race was run at a nice even gallop and he did well to go as close as he did, especially as he was impeded a couple of times at the three pole. He ran on well and I think he stays a mile really strongly, which will be no bad thing on that ground. It's officially heavy, soft in places up at Doncaster and we don't know who is going to handle it.

"The favourite moves like a nice-ground horse, but what mine has in his favour is he's a half-brother to a Derby winner in Lambourn. That means one thing we know is he stays, and I'd argue Lambourn's best efforts this year have come when there has been juice in the ground. I'm happy to play Action!"

