Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bangor-on-Dee, Lingfield, Newcastle, Wolverhampton and Chantilly

We have a busy day's racing on Monday with action from Bangor-on-Dee, Lingfield, Newcastle, Wolverhampton and Chantilly, live on Sky Sports Racing...

12.10 Chantilly - Consistent Half Sovereign seeks first group win

Karl Burke saddles Half Sovereign in this two-year-old fillies' Group Three contest and will be hoping his consistent filly can record her first Group win.

Having accumulated four consecutive wins this summer, she finished second last time out at Newmarket and will bid to bounce back here.

105,000gns breeze-up Miuccia could be one of the main dangers to Half Sovereign and Gianluca Bietolini's filly will be looking to build on her fourth-placed finish in a Group Three at Deauville last time out.

2025 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Mickael Barzalona takes the ride on Daniel McLoughlin's filly Magny Cours who got off the mark on debut before finishing down the field in the Albany at Royal Ascot under the returning rider.

Baklawa for Antonio Orani and Hello Avenue for Christophe Soumillon are others to note in this field of nine for the Prix Miesque.

5.45 Newcastle - In-form Second Fiddle bids to complete 6-timer

Ten go to post in the Always Gamble Responsibly At Betmgm Handicap at Newcastle on Monday and Second Fiddle will be bidding to record a sixth straight win and remain unbeaten since making the switch to Iain Jardine.

The six-year-old had her first run for her new stable only 35 days ago at Hamilton when winning by a short head and has since recorded four course and distance successes.

Scott Dixon's seven-year-old Pop Favorite went down by a length and a quarter to Jardine's in-form mare 18 days ago and Dixon will be hoping Aidan Keeley will be able to reverse the placings today.

Volenti has a good strike rate of his own round here having won four of his 13 starts at the track, placing another five times and Ben Haslam will be hoping his gelding can rediscover his form and record a first win since January.

Bowood, Law Supreme and Concert Boy are others to keep an eye on.

8.00 Wolverhampton - Flaine pursues course and distance hat-trick

David Loughnane will be hoping his filly Flaine can complete a course and distance hat-trick here in the Create Your Bet Builders At Midnite Handicap.

Having won by a head last month when sent off 18-1, she then followed up with another Wolverhampton success nine days ago at 25-1, winning by a similar margin.

Wolverhampton specialist Serious Look will be looking to register a fourth success here at the sixth attempt having recorded three prior course and distance wins for Thomas Faulkner.

Youarenotforgiven returns to the location of his win two starts ago where he scored over this track and trip for leading Wolverhampton trainer Tony Carroll.

Al Rufaa drops in class for Daniel and Claire Kubler, as does Starliner for Linda Perratt while Orbaan and Enthused are two more to note in this field of 10.

Best of the rest

11.35 Chantilly - Oisin Murphy and John & Thady Gosden team up with unbeaten half-brother to Running Lion, Runman.

12.25 Lingfield - River Wharfe chases the hat-trick.

1.30 Chantilly - Derby-fourth New Ground faces Prix du Jockey Club fifth Azimpour.

2.40 Chantilly - Karl Burke saddles Spycatcher in Group Three Prix de Seine-et-Oise.

3.05 Lingfield - Ghostwriter's half-brother Lone Warrior makes stable debut for George Scott.

4.30 Bangor-on-Dee - Four last-time-out winners clash.

5.00 Wolverhampton - Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes fourth Shine On Me seeks first win for Wathnan.

6.45 Newcastle - Mattice pursues hat-trick for Ian McInnes

7.00 Wolverhampton - Lipsink bids to complete a quick-fire hat-trick

7.30 Wolverhampton - Meet Me In Meraki attempts to defy a 5lb penalty and complete the hat-trick