Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jorebel seeks four-timer at Plumpton

Today’s action comes from Plumpton and Wolverhampton, with all races live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.38 Plumpton - In-form Jorebel seeks four-timer

A field of eight go to post in the penultimate Fully Booked Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton on Monday and the focus will be on whether Chris Gordon's Jorebel can complete his four-timer. The six-year-old returned from a 177-day break to win by a nose at Fontwell in September and has since registered another success at Fontwell. Another win at Worcester followed last time out and he drops back to two miles for the first time since March today, with regular rider Freddie Gordon is in the saddle.

One of his biggest challengers could be Sarah Humphrey's gelding Fourtowns who comes here off a second-place finish at Stratford 28 days ago and is accordingly dropped 2lbs.

Isabelle Ryder's mount Tara Iti will carry top weight here on stable debut and was last seen finishing fifth in a one mile and six furlong handicap on the flat at Bath. The seven-year-old returns to hurdling for the first time since July here, but others are more fancied.

Birthday Angel and the Gary and Josh Moore-trained Poncho enter calculations, whilst Mistress Emma has been well supported in the market with Paddy Hanlon taking off 5lbs for the Seven Barrows team.

4.08 Plumpton - Jackstell bids to complete hat-trick

An intriguing field of five go to post for the Weatherbys & Birdie Calendars Handicap Hurdle in Sussex, where Jackstell will look to complete a hat-trick. Having reappeared at Warwick from a 162-day break with a win, the six-year-old followed up at Hereford with another success when odds on. He now steps up to 2m4½f for the first time and makes his handicap debut.

Captain Cool was last seen justifying favouritism at Sedgefield 26 days ago when recording a second career success for Jennie Candlish. Ross Chapman takes over in the saddle here and will be hoping his mount can record back-to-back successes.

Andy Irvine will be hoping his new recruit Everyonesgame can go one better than his runner-up finish at Stratford in the summer as he steps back up to 2m4½f.

Jefe Triunfo (Chris Gordon) and The Secret Pearl (Alex Hales) make up the remainder of the field.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Blue Jay Way pursues hat-trick

John David Riches saddles five-year-old Blue Jay Way in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap. His gelding will be bidding to record a third straight win having scored at Catterick two starts ago and then over course and distance a fortnight ago. He will however have to defy a 3lb rise in the weights for thatvictory but don't be surprised to see him trouble the judge again.

Leading Wolverhampton trainer Tony Carroll's filly Scenario could pose the biggest threat who was last seen finishing second at Chelmsford in September.

Bandello has been behind Blue Jay Way the last twice but Jennie Candlish will be hoping the four-year-old can close the gap now he is 3lbs better off in the weights.

Secret Road, Mashaan and American Rose are three others to keep an eye on in this maximum field of 12.