Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell, Hexham and Newcastle feature

Brave Knight takes on Grenadier Jed in today's feature from Newbury - live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.35 Fontwell - Brave Knight faces Grenadier Jed and Donnie Azoff

An intriguing running of the feature Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle where Brave Knight will be popular for the Paul Nicholls team.

Freddie Keighley keeps the ride, and he escapes unpenalised as he bids to follow up his recent course success over this slightly longer trip. This lad has six career victories to his name and will appreciate conditions, so is a key player.

Grenadier Jed ended last season with a couple of victories at Taunton and he heads up in class on his seasonal reappearance under Harry Kimber. Although without a winner there so far this term, trainer Robert Walford has had 34 per cent of his runners at the track finish in the first two over the last five years, so is a force to be reckoned with.

Jamie Snowden's Donnie Azoff is another to note having landing a fifth hurdles success at Hereford last month. Keep Running's visit to Punchestown was a bridge too far back in May but he remains a talented animal and could go well for Warren Greatrex.

3.20 Hexham - Hello Judge and Rattling Road headline

Hello Judge and Rattling Road headline a quality line-up for this Unibet Bet £20 Get £20 In Free Bets Handicap Chase at Hexham.

The Ann Hamilton-trained Hello Judge made a winning return at Carlisle and must have strong claims if able to replicate his form elsewhere. Danny McMenamin retains the ride and arrives in good form after a winner at Sedgefield yesterday.

Rattling Road rates a danger for the Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore combination. A course and distance winner, he should have more to offer having only had the five starts over fences.

Lounge Lizard and Hudson De Grugy look the pick of the remainder, with the latter a new recruit for Sam England from Gary and Josh Moore's yard.

Lounge Lizard and Hudson De Grugy look the pick of the reminader, with the latter a new c

2.18 Newcastle - Recent winners Gibside and Bahadur do battle

Last-time winners Gibside and Bahadur clash in the opening Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Handicap at Newcastle.

Gibside handled the drop in distance when winning at Catterick at the end of last month and must shoulder a 5lb penalty for that success.

Bahadur gamely saw off Military Cross when scoring at Kempton on his last start and with the third having won twice since, he can remain competitive now heading into handicap company under Robert Havlin.

Course and distance victor Moon Sniper is best of the rest having got his head in front on the all-weather the last day.

Best of the rest

On the continent, Lyon-Parilly's 11.18am Prix du Grand Camp sees George Scott saddle Modern Utopia, who was last seen struggling in the John Musker at Yarmouth. Scott does have a good recent record in FRance however, having won his first Group 1 in the Prix du Cadran with Caballo De Mar last month.

Back at Fontwell, the 1.25pm Bob And Liz Clark Silver Wedding Handicap Chase is the stage for Jongleur d'Etoiles' bid for back-to-back victories. JP McManus' horse - who will be ridden by Richie McLernon - hasn't finished outside of the first three in his last six outings and should go well despite carrying top weight.

Ten minutes later, Rosie Baloo looks to back up an excellent win at Southwell on debut in Hexham's 1.35pm Unibet Money Back Races Every Day Maiden Hurdle. Of the others, bumper winner Out Of The Woods is an intriguing contender for Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore.

Later on the card, Dan Skelton fields Forthfactor in the 3.53pm Unibet Open National Hunt Flat Race. The four-year-old won his first bumper with ease for Tom Weston and all eyes will be on him first time out for a new yard.

Up at Newcastle, Kaindy - who is a half-brother to Embesto - was well-beaten on debut but is worth considering second time out in the Read Meg Nicholls' Blog At betmgm.co.uk EBF Novice Stakes (2.52pm).

At 4.30pm, Invincible Crown looks to follow-up victory at Wolverhampton recently with another triumph for Ruth Carr in the Make The Move To Midnite Handicap.