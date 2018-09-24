Wednesday Tips

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute

Nick Robson feels Gabr can take advantage of a drop in class on Wednesday - he has a tip for every race on every card.

Sir Michael Stoute appears to have found a good opening for Gabr to register his first success of the season in the British Stallion Studs EBF Foundation Stakes at Goodwood.

The Listed race has attracted a strong seven-runner field, with Mark Johnston's Threading the best known having finished second in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, her subsequent form has not reached the same level and she appeared unsuited by soft ground last time out.

In contrast, Gabr already has a win to his name with cut in the ground and had the class to finish fifth behind Saxon Warrior and Roaring Lion in a Group One at Doncaster last year at odds of 33/1.

He pushed Without Parole on his first start this year at Sandown before finishing behind the same rival in the St James's Palace Stakes when sixth of 10, beaten nearly six lengths.

Second next time out in Listed company to Naval Intelligence, he disappointed recently at Pontefract. The way that race was run might not have suited him, though, and he is given one more chance to confirm his earlier promise.

First-time blinkers and a drop in grade can help William Haggas' What A Home in the TBA #thisfillycan Fillies' Handicap.

She has been in search of black type this season since winning twice at two and her best effort came when third to God Given in a Group Three at Haydock, beaten just a length and a half.

While no match for Lah Ti Dar last time out, there was no disgrace in that and she looks the one to beat.

Haggas also teams up with Ryan Moore in the opening Heineken 0.0%/EBF Future Stayers' Maiden Stakes with Pablo Escobarr.

After a really promising debut for Mark Johnston at Haydock when touched off by the useful Certain Lad, he ran no race next time out and was sent to Haggas. He looked back on track at Goodwood last time when beaten only by the classy Line Of Duty and a rating of 92 demonstrates his worth.

The step up to a mile should suit Marcus Tregoning's Mukalal in the Maltsmiths Optional Claiming Handicap given he needed every yard of the seven furlongs to get in front at Leicester last time out.

Blue Gardenia seemed to be getting the hang of things late on last time out and should be all the wiser in the second division of the William Hill Betting TV EBF Maiden Stakes at Redcar.

David O'Meara's beautifully-bred youngster, by Mastercraftsman out of a Galileo mare, finished third on debut at Doncaster before staying on stoutly to claim second at Thirsk behind Karl Burke's highly-rated Divinity.

O'Meara must think she has sharpened up mentally as he is bringing her back a furlong in trip.

Jason Watson has a good record when teaming up with Saeed bin Suroor and the leading apprentice does so again in the sportnation.bet Rewards Program Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton with Falathaat.

She showed enough on debut when third of nine at Kempton to suggest she was capable of winning a maiden. The same combination also hold strong claims in the redzonesports.bets NFL Experts Novice Stakes with Madkhal.

Gordon Elliott's Make My Heart Fly arrives at Perth for the Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow Mares' Novices' Hurdle in search of a four-timer and should be followed until beaten.

Selections:

GOODWOOD: 2.00 Pable Escobarr, 2.30 Mukalal, 3.05 Lady Dancealot, 3.35 GABR (NAP), 4.10 What A Home, 4.40 High Acclaim, 5.10 Wotadoll.

PERTH: 2.10 Brandy James, 2.40 Make My Heart Fly, 3.15 King Muro, 3.45 Jaunty Thor, 4.20 Double Ross, 4.50 Jack Devine, 5.20 Miro.

REDCAR: 2.20 On Route, 2.50 Lethal Guest, 3.25 Gleeful, 3.55 Blue Gardenia, 4.30 Withernsea, 5.00 Dusty, 5.30 Legal History, 6.00 Yorkshire Pudding.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.45 Sunday Scholar, 6.15 Falathaat, 6.45 Madkhal, 7.15 Mr Strutter, 7.45 Trotter, 8.15 Porchy Party, 8.45 Get Back Get Back, 9.15 Catoca.

DOUBLE: Gabr and Pablo Escobarr.