Monday's Tips

Alan King, Trainer

Mia's Storm can land a notable success, switched back to the smaller obstacles, by taking Listed honours in the OLBG Mares Hurdle at Kempton.

A handicap hurdle win at Uttoxeter last month was just the ticket for the Alan King-trained eight-year-old after having her confidence dented with falls over fences in her two previous starts.

She had begun life well over the bigger obstacles with wins at Chepstow and in a Listed race at Market Rasen, but then blotted her copybook - admittedly at a much tougher level - in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day and the Future Champion Novices' Chase at Ayr in April.

Expectations may have been too high then, but Mia's Storm without doubt has the talent to register a second triumph at Listed level.

Chesterfield can make it third time lucky over fences in the two-runner Starlight Brightening Lives Beginners' Chase.

The eight-year-old has had the misfortune to come up against smart sorts in Claimantakinforgan and Highway One O One at Uttoxeter and Carlisle respectively - but was not beaten far in either event.

Seamus Mullins has chosen a good place for Chesterfield to get his head in front, because he has run well at the Sunbury venue in the past.

He has just the useful chasing debutant Dell Oro to beat here, and can cash in.

Paul Nicholls is another who may be set for a decent day, and his Sao can defy top weight in the Starlight Children's Services Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

Sao did enough in three runs last year, after arriving from Guillaume Macaire's top French yard, to suggest he will probably have the measure of these rivals

Sternrubin should relish the drop back to two miles by showing his true colours in the Heath Farm Meats Handicap Chase at Ludlow.

He was running a good race at Ascot on his latest start, until he simply ran out of steam from the third-last fence in a two-and-a-half-mile contest won by Wenyerreadyfreddie, who struck again there on Friday.

Trainer Philip Hobbs felt it was worth trying him over further, because Sternrubin had won his previous race over a near two-mile-two-furlong trip at Exeter, although he had only one rival that day.

The evidence now clearly points to Sternrubin being a two-mile performer, and he can prove the point by landing this prize.

Thomas Campbell can open his account over fences at the second attempt in the Racing UK Members Beginners' Chase.

Nicky Henderson's charge was a smart performer over hurdles and made a promising start over the bigger obstacles when fourth to La Bague Au Roi on his first start for 208 days.

This event over two and a half miles looks a good opportunity for Thomas Campbell to gain more valuable experience and get a confidence-boosting win under his belt.

Mystical Clouds can make amends for coming a cropper at odds of 1-16 at Uttoxeter.

The King-trained five-year-old fell at the second-last when looking to have the measure of his two rivals.

Mystical Clouds had won as he liked in a four-horse affair at Bangor in October, and can regain the winning thread in the EBF Stallions 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle Qualifier.

Outcrop can defy an 8lb rise in the ratings for winning at Sedgefield by doubling up in the Isn't It Wiser To Bet At racinguk.com Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Musselburgh.

He gave the runner-up Millie The Minx 23lb and a length-and-a-half beating in Durham at the beginning of the month.

That was in a lower grade - but it bodes well for Jennie Candlish's four-year-old, who has taken well to jumping after two victories on the Flat.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 12.55 Danny Kirwan, 1.30 Chesterfield, 2.05 Mia's Storm, 2.35 Tommy Silver, 3.10 It's Got Legs, 3.40 Sao.

LUDLOW: 12.30 Finalshot, 1.05 Baron Du Plessis, 1.40 STERNRUBIN (NAP), 2.15 Mystical Clouds, 2.45 Burn Baby Byrne, 3.20 Thomas Campbell, 3.50 Rockalzaro.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.45 Eric The Third, 1.20 Cuckoo's Calling, 1.55 Elmono, 2.25 Outcrop, 3.00 Civil Unrest, 3.30 Express Des Mottes.

DOUBLE: Sternrubin and Thomas Campbell.