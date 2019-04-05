Saturday Tips

Trainer Gordon Elliott - can land another Grand National

Ashley Iveson makes Jury Duty his best bet in the Grand National and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Jury Duty can spoil the party for stablemate Tiger Roll by winning the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

Trainer Gordon Elliott fields 11 runners in the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile showpiece, with last year's winner Tiger Roll an incredibly short price to become the first dual winner since Red Rum in 1974.

However, that very statistic proves he is up against it and while a podium finish seems almost guaranteed, such is his form at the moment, his Elliott teammate Jury Duty can be the one taking home the trophy this time.

He is technically already a National winner of sorts - although the American Grand National is contested over two miles and five furlongs with hurdles not fences, so it is perhaps better to evaluate his chances aside from that Far Hills triumph last October.

The eight-year-old has a handful of fine big-race efforts to his name, most notably when beating subsequent Cheltenham winners Shattered Love and Presenting Percy as a novice, and his third place in last year's Galway Plate shows he can handle the demands of a sizeable field.

Jury Duty booked his Aintree ticket when shrugging off a 10lb penalty to win a decent event at Down Royal last month, easily accounting for stablemate and favourite Mala Beach as he relished every yard of the three-and-quarter-mile trip.

Clearly the National provides a different task and the marathon distance is not absolutely certain to suit, but Elliott appears to have had this race in mind for some time and Jury Duty has the touch of class that is crucial in this race nowadays.

Last year's Scottish National winner Joe Farrell is one who is sure to stay and looks a decent place chance after sneaking in at the bottom of the handicap, while Regal Encore ran well enough a couple of years ago and should be much wiser as an 11-year-old now.

Roksana might be the value call in the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle.

With the undoubted star of the division Paisley Park not in attendance, this Grade One contest looks wide open and Roksana is one of the few arriving in winning form.

Dan Skelton's charge was a fortunate winner of the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival - with Benie Des Dieux in complete control when crashing out at the final flight - but it was still a fine effort from a mare who has yet to finish out of the first three in seven starts over obstacles.

She filled the runner-up spot behind Santini here last April and was not all that far behind dual Champion Hurdle hero Buveur D'Air on her penultimate start over an inadequate two miles at Sandown.

With question marks hanging over one or two of her rivals, Roksana looks a solid selection.

Us And Them will not be winning out of turn if he can land the Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase.

After chasing home his now-sidelined stablemate Le Richebourg in successive Grade Ones at Leopardstown, Joseph O'Brien's charge again filled the runner-up spot behind the impressive Duc Des Genievres in the Arkle at Cheltenham.

This looks an excellent opportunity for Us And Them to break his Grade One duck.

The other Grade One on the card is the Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle, in which Brewin'upastorm gets the nod.

Olly Murphy's inmate ran with plenty of credit to finish fourth in the Ballymore at Cheltenham last month, and with the first three home not in opposition, Brewin'upastorm just about sets the standard.

SELECTIONS:

AINTREE: 1.45 Aux Ptits Soins, 2.25 Brewin'upastorm, 3.00 US AND THEM (NAP), 3.40 Roksana, 4.20 Mister Malarky, 5.15 1. Jury Duty, 2. Joe Farrell, 3. Regal Encore, 4. Tiger Roll, 6.20 Lord Yeats.

CHEPSTOW: 2.15 Great Fairy, 2.50 Redmond, 3.30 Pond Road, 4.05 Christmas In April, 4.40 Set List, 5.35 Church Hall, 6.05 Is A Real Champ.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.40 Lancaster House, 2.10 Madhmoon, 2.45 Iridessa, 3.15 Solar Wave, 3.50 Tankerville, 4.25 Cuban Hope, 4.55 Make A Challenge.

LINGFIELD: 2.00 First Link, 2.35 Lestrade, 3.10 Berrahri, 3.45 Mythical Madness, 4.15 Fareeq, 4.50 Pendo, 5.45 Mackaar.

NEWCASTLE: 1.30 Wild Sam, 2.05 Echo Express, 2.40 Native Fighter, 3.20 Newberry New, 3.55 Manamite, 4.30 Cave Top, 5.00 Our Cilla.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 6.00 Mr Fox, 6.30 Ebury, 7.00 Fantasy Justifier, 7.30 Bartholomeu Dias, 8.00 Zapper Cass, 8.30 Brigadier.

DOUBLE: Us And Them and Roksana.