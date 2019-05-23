Saturday Tips

Action from Haydock

Duke Of Hazzard can be rewarded for some excellent efforts in classy company by defying top-weight in he Amix Silver Bowl at Haydock.

His form in finishing fifth to Persian King in the French 2000 Guineas merits close inspection, while he had also run third to Andre Fabre's superstar on his seasonal debut.

Paul Cole's colt ended the last campaign winning a Listed contest over a mile at Deauville - after performing with credit at top venues such as York, Goodwood, Ascot and Newmarket.

His first venture into handicaps looks set to be a winning one.

All eyes will be on Battaash in the Armstrong Aggregates Temple Stakes, as the Charlie Hills-trained sprinter bids to take this race for the second year running on the way to the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The five-year-old should have too much dash for the opposition.

Calyx will be all the rage to bolster his claims for the Commonwealth Cup at the Royal meeting with victory in the Armstrong Aggregates Sandy Lane Stakes.

Having won the Coventry on the second of only two starts as a youngster, the John Gosden-trained colt trotted up on his return back at Ascot. He can confirm he will be a serious force in the sprint division.

Dubai Legacy's only defeat in four career starts came in the Coventry, and he is an obvious contender for the £100,000 Betfair Each Way Edge Handicap at Goodwood.

Saeed bin Suroor's colt was 10th of 23 behind Calyx at Royal Ascot, but has an otherwise unblemished record.

He won over six and a half furlongs in a Doncaster novice on debut, followed his Coventry effort by landing short odds over six at Epsom and returned at seven this month with victory in his first handicap on the all-weather at Newcastle.

Thundering Blue can benefit from a significant drop in grade to land the Listed spoils in the Betfair Best Odds On ITV Races Festival Stakes.

David Menuisier's stable star enjoyed Group Two success at York last summer, for which he is penalised, and he was also placed in the Group One Juddmonte International.

Globe-trotting in Stockholm, Canada and Japan probably took its toll at the end of last year - while his reappearance at Sandown, though disappointing, will have brought him on plenty.

Pilaster can return to her best form by landing a second career Group triumph in the William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies' Stakes at York.

Winner of the Group Two Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last summer, the daughter of Nathaniel was beaten only narrowly when third in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster before running below par at Ascot on Champions Day.

She was surprisingly beaten on her reappearance at Nottingham last month - but that was a tactical four-runner affair, and she will be better suited by a more competitive race.

El Astronaute will appreciate the step back to the minimum trip in the William Hill Leading On Course Bookmaker Sprint Handicap, after a respectable effort over six furlongs in the Duke of York Stakes on this course last week.

John Quinn's six-year-old showed his usual blistering speed to take the field along to the furlong pole in the Group Two, before fading out of contention as Invincible Army grabbed the limelight.

He is twice a course-and-distance winner and was runner-up in the corresponding race 12 months ago.

Magna Grecia can complete the English-Irish 2000 Guineas double by following up his Newmarket victory in the Curragh version, sponsored by Tattersalls.

Aidan O'Brien's colt won in authoritative fashion and can inflict a second defeat in less than a fortnight for last year's champion two-year-old Too Darn Hot - who was thought to have run out of stamina when runner-up in the Dante at York last week.

SELECTIONS:

CARTMEL: 2.05 Young Wolf, 2.40 Mega Double, 3.15 Inchcolm, 3.50 Sonic, 4.25 Vivaccio, 5.00 Tawseef, 5.35 Morraman.

CHESTER: 1.45 Hero Hero, 2.20 Wedding Date, 2.55 Gabrial The Saint, 3.30 Gossip Column, 4.05 The New Marwan, 4.40 Simoon, 5.15 Apterix.

CURRAGH: 1.50 Value Chain, 2.25 Mokhalad, 3.00 Speak In Colours, 3.35 Magna Grecia, 4.10 One Master, 4.45 Echo Park, 5.20 Karasi.

FFOS LAS: 6.05 Adherence, 6.35 Show's Over, 7.05 Out The Glen, 7.35 Atomic Rumble, 8.05 Gwalia, 8.35 Gone Platinum, 9.05 Symphony Hall.

GOODWOOD: 1.55 Thundering Blue, 2.30 Dubai Legacy, 3.10 Silent Wave, 3.40 Danehill Kodiac, 4.20 Blue Laureate, 4.55 Zac Brown, 5.30 Neon Sea.

HAYDOCK: 2.15 Pirate King, 2.50 DUKE OF HAZZARD (NAP), 3.25 Calyx, 4.00 Battaash, 4.35 Signora Cabello, 5.10 Sir Ron Priestley, 5.45 Red Force One.

SALISBURY: 5.50 Partridge, 6.20 Raincall, 6.50 Hey Ho Let's Go, 7.20 Airton, 7.50 Oliver Hardy, 8.20 Akwaan.

YORK: 2.00 Salateen, 2.35 Makawee, 3.05 Pilaster, 3.45 El Astronaute, 4.15 Dutch Decoy, 4.50 Elisheba, 5.25 Saluti.

DOUBLE: Duke Of Hazzard and Battaash.