Friday Tips

Trainer Roger Charlton

Tamachan is Keith Hamer's best bet for Friday and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Tamachan may not be one of the best horses to carry the Anthony Oppenheimer colours made famous by the likes of Golden Horn and Cracksman, but she can at least boost her paddock value with a first victory in the Call Star Sports On 08000 521 321 Handicap at Brighton on Friday.

The Roger Charlton-trained filly has shown a modicum of ability on both starts this season at Salisbury and Newbury over a mile and a quarter.

She was staying on well at the end of those races to suggest the step up to a mile and a half can eke out further improvement.

Jack Taylor can win for the third time at the seaside track by taking the Read Silvestre De Sousa's Exclusive Blog starsportsbet.co.uk Handicap.

Richard Hughes's sprinter has shaped promisingly in two races following a four-month break and should be approaching his peak.

Punters got their fingers burnt when Illusionist was beaten at odds-on last time, but the Archie Watson-trained youngster can recoup losses in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Bath.

Illusionist was turned over by Kemble in comprehensive fashion, but the winner looked very smart and at least he finished well clear of the third horse and is worth a second chance.

Mutawaffer can benefit from a drop in grade to get back to winning ways in the Brick Peers Handicap.

The Charlie Hills-trained gelding was quite highly-tried as a juvenile, running in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot after justifying favouritism at Goodwood.

He has had no luck since, but showed signs of a revival when only beaten three lengths in sixth place at Sandown last time.

Atalanta's Boy can make course experience count by backing up a recent controversial victory and landing an outright success in the Grogger Handicap at Goodwood.

David Menuisier's four-year-old crossed the line a neck behind Spanish Star, but was awarded the race in the stewards' room.

Restless Rose looked sure to improve for her seasonal bow and can confirm that impression by winning the British EBF Fillies' Handicap.

Stuart Williams' runner was beaten three and a quarter lengths in fourth after failing to pick up in the closing stages, but that run should have brought about some improvement.

A subsequent 1lb dip in the ratings is also a positive in her favour.

Motivate Me can send punters home happy by taking the concluding Watch Racing TV Fillies' Novice Stakes at Haydock.

The Roger Varian-trained filly stepped up considerably on her Sandown debut when scoring next time out over a mile and a quarter at Salisbury. The extra furlong and a half she has to travel here will be a positive, if anything.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 5.35 Mrs Todd, 6.10 Spargrove, 6.40 Salt Whistle Bay, 7.15 Illusionist, 7.45 Mutawaffer, 8.20 Philipine Cobra, 8.50 Brockagh Callin.

BRIGHTON: 2.00 Taxiwala, 2.30 Pink Flamingo, 3.05 Jack Taylor, 3.35 Fair Power, 4.05 TAMACHAN (NAP), 4.40 Narjes, 5.10 Good Luck Charm.

CLONMEL: 5.45 Celebrity Status, 6.15 So Enjoy, 6.45 Abraham, 7.20 Go Another One, 7.50 Generalisation, 8.25 Perfect Leader, 8.55 Hill Of Truth.

CURRAGH: 5.30 War Leader, 6.00 Bright Idea, 6.35 Yonkers, 7.10 Lethal Promise, 7.40 The King, 8.15 Sundance Star, 8.45 Khafaaq.

GOODWOOD: 5.55 Guvenor's Choice, 6.30 Desert Palms, 7.05 Atalanta's Boy, 7.35 Restless Rose, 8.10 Berrahri, 8.40 Clarion.

HAYDOCK: 5.50 Beatbybeatbybeat, 6.20 Felix The Poet, 6.55 Somewhere Secret, 7.25 Great Midge, 8.00 Mellad, 8.30 Astrologer, 9.00 Motivate Me.

MARKET RASEN: 1.50 Smith's Bay, 2.20 Arcadian Sea, 2.55 Tiffin Top, 3.25 Wynford, 3.55 Minella Voucher, 4.30 Derintoher Yank, 5.00 Volunteer.

UTTOXETER: 2.10 He Is Rosy, 2.45 Champagne Mist, 3.15 Miss Batten, 3.45 Fortified Bay, 4.20 Magallen, 4.50 Triggywinkle, 5.20 Boher Lad.

DOUBLE: Tamachan and Illusionist.