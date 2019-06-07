Sunday Tips

Suegioo (second) fancied at Goodwood

Keith Hamer fancies Suegioo to strike at Goodwood and he has a tip for every race at both Sunday meetings.

Suegioo can roll back the years at Goodwood by recording only his second success since he lifted the Chester Cup in 2014.

It is hard to believe his victory on the Roodee was one of only three so far in Suegioo's career, with his last one coming at Pontefract last June.

However, one reason is that he has been highly-tried over the years, running in such major staying events as the Ebor, Doncaster Cup, British Champions Long Distance Cup, Northumberland Plate, Yorkshire Cup and Goodwood Cup.

His sights are much lower these days, but he showed he still retains plenty of ability when finishing second to Coeur De Lion in the consolation race for the Chester Cup.

That was his first run since owner Dr Marwan Koukash gave him a change of scenery by moving the 10-year-old from Richard Fahey's yard to Ian Williams.

Suegioo can get his head in front in the R Austen Handicap and spark a double for Williams, which Boy In The Bar can complete in the Ed Chamberlin Classic Golf Day Handicap.

Boy In The Bar took second place behind Paddy Power in a controversial re-run of a race over this six furlongs last month after Zac Brown broke early from the stalls, resulting in a false start.

He has had two weeks to recover from those double exertions and runs off the same mark.

Mubhij made a triumphant return to action after a 302-day break when scoring at Yarmouth last month and can follow up in the Infiniti Q30 Handicap.

The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old had a gelding operation during his time off and it looked to have a beneficial effect judged on his two-and-a-half-length verdict over Envisaging.

Unsurprisingly, Mubhij has gone up by 9lb, but he is clearly a horse on the upgrade.

The late Sam Morshead is remembered with a race in his honour at Perth, where he worked firstly as clerk of the course from 1988 and later as racecourse manager until 2015. He died last September.

The £40,000 Sam Morshead Perth Gold Cup Handicap Chase can go to the Oliver Sherwood-trained Got Away.

The former French-trained mare stepped up to three miles for the first time over this course in April and had a good round to take third place behind My Old Gold in a Listed contest.

She had finished second to the smart Mister Whitaker over an extended two and a half miles at Cheltenham earlier that month and is definitely worth another try at the longer trip and in handicap company.

Fortunes Hiding can make it three wins in a row since returning from a four-month absence by landing the Heineken UK Handicap Chase.

Peter Bowen's six-year-old has been a revelation with victories at Uttoxeter and Ffos Las last month.

He has gone up a total of 20lb, but the way he has taken to jumping fences suggests there could be more improvement forthcoming.

SELECTIONS:

GOODWOOD: 2.00 Mubhij, 2.30 Rake's Progress, 3.05 Paper Star, 3.40 SUEGIOO (NAP), 4.10 Boy In The Bar, 4.45 Monaafasah, 5.15 Spirit Of May.

PERTH: 2.15 Lily's Gem, 2.45 Fortunes Hiding, 3.20 Royal Reserve, 3.55 Caius Marcius, 4.25 Got Away, 5.00 Presence Felt, 5.30 Keen On.

DOUBLE: Suegioo and Mubhij.