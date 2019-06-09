Monday Tips

Arthur Kitt - can strike on Monday

Arthur Kitt at Leicester is Anita Chambers' best bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK an Ireland.

Arthur Kitt can make the most of having his sights lowered in the Sharnford Conditions Stakes at Leicester.

The Camelot colt provided one of the most emotive stories of Royal Ascot 12 months ago when triumphing in the Chesham Stakes. Tom Dascombe's charge is the son of the yard's 2012 Queen Mary heroine Ceiling Kitty, who died giving birth to Arthur Kitt - who was subsequently raised by a foster mare.

Arthur Kitt has found life a little tougher since that career-defining success, but has been keeping good company all the while - and rounded off his 2018 campaign with an excellent effort to finish fourth at the Breeders' Cup.

He has come up short in a couple of Derby trials at Epsom and Chester this spring - most recently finishing sixth in the Chester Vase behind Sir Dragonet - but this mile and a half contest represents a significant drop in class.

It will be shade disappointing if Arthur Kitt is unable to make the most of what looks an excellent opportunity.

Storm Over can get off the mark for George Scott in the Visit marathonbet.co.uk Handicap at Windsor.

Previously trained by Robert Cowell, winning four of his 10 starts, Storm Over switched to Scott's care at the end of last year and has perhaps just taken a little while to get into the swing of things.

Gelded over the winter, Storm Over finished second to a fine yardstick in Corinthia Knight at his first attempt, but has failed to really kick on from that, being beaten on his next three outings, including a third place at Chelmsford last time.

That result was something of an improved effort, but the handicapper has seen fit to drop him 1lb ahead of this outing and Storm Over might just be finding his groove now.

C'est No Mour has hit the bar on each of his two starts so far this term, but glory awaits in the Gallagher Group Handicap.

He enjoyed four wins in 2017, but slightly paid for that last year as he failed to score a single victory off an increased mark.

He duly dropped down the handicap a bit and his recent runs show he is still a force to be reckoned with.

Johnny Reb can win the Carey Group 50th Anniversary Novice Stakes on his first start for Charlie Fellowes since leaving the retiring Jeremy Noseda.

Placed on each of his three starts to date, it is surely a matter of time before this Showcasing colt gets his head in front.

Golden Circle might be the answer to the Mr Wolf Sprint Handicap at Pontefract.

Richard Fahey's filly enjoyed a promising juvenile campaign, the highlights of which were an impressive Ripon success and a close-up second on her most recent outing at York in October.

With just four runs in total under her belt, Golden Circle is open to further progress and returns off a workable mark of 79 - plus the 5lb claim of talented apprentice Sean Davis.

SELECTIONS:

LEICESTER: 2.30 My Motivate Girl, 3.00 Tarrzan, 3.30 ARTHUR KITT (NAP), 4.00 Just The Man, 4.30 Baalbek, 5.00 Call Out Loud, 5.30 Ifton, 6.00 Laxmi.

PONTEFRACT: 6.05 Hidden Spell, 6.35 True Destiny, 7.05 Golden Circle, 7.35 My Reward, 8.05 Kodicat, 8.35 Calin's Lad, 9.05 Lathom.

ROSCOMMON: 5.25 Small Town Boy, 5.55 Voice Of Hope, 6.25 Procurator, 6.55 Kudbegood, 7.25 Formal Order, 7.55 Heliac, 8.25 Insane Bolt, 8.55 Prize Winner.

STRATFORD: 2.15 Santani, 2.45 Game Line, 3.15 Uno Mas, 3.45 Hurricane Rita, 4.15 Jane Lamb, 4.45 Global Tour.

WINDSOR: 5.45 Lille, 6.15 Swinley, 6.45 Johnny Reb, 7.15 Storm Over, 7.45 C'est No Mour, 8.15 Qarasu, 8.45 Kadiz.

DOUBLE: Arthur Kitt and Storm Over.