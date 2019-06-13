Sunday's Tips

Trainer Clive Cox

Snazzy Jazzy can open his account for the campaign in the British Stallion Studs EBF Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury.

Clive Cox's colt looked a potentially top-class prospect after winning each of his three starts as a juvenile a couple of seasons ago.

The son of Red Jazz has never quite managed to fulfil that early potential, but did round off his 2018 campaign with a Group Three victory in France and shaped with plenty of promise on his return to action at Haydock just over a week ago.

Stepping up to seven furlongs for a John of Gaunt Stakes run in testing conditions, Snazzy Jazzy travelled well for a long way before tiring into third behind Haydock specialist Safe Voyage.

Cox reports to have taken those exertions well, hence the decision to turn him out again so quickly for this six-furlong Listed event.

With the forecast soft ground not a worry, Snazzy Jazzy should prove hard to beat - despite the burden of a penalty.

Forbidden Land catches the eye in the Byerley Stud Peter Walwyn Memorial Novice Stakes.

Richard Hannon's colt had no answer to the highly-rated Repartee on their respective debuts at York last month.

But Forbidden Land, one of two for his trainer in this five-strong field, still vastly outran his odds of 25-1 in a clear second that day - and therefore has obvious prospects of going one better.

Penalised winner Praxeology took three starts to get off the mark, from a 66-1 shot at Ripon, and would need to have improved significantly for his experiences to date to successfully concede 5lb to his market rival here.

Paddy Power may be the answer to the closing Paul Williamson Memorial Handicap.

Richard Fahey's six-year-old, up 9lb in all for two wins in his last three starts, scored with authority despite breaking a blood vessel at Goodwood.

He also defied trouble in running and therefore deserves extra credit on two counts.

Back to the minimum trip for the first time in 11 attempts, he is twice a previous winner at five furlongs and should have this field covered.

The in-form Maid In Manhattan rates the best bet of the afternoon at Doncaster.

Patience can prove a virtue for those prepared to wait for Rebecca Menzies' hat-trick seeker in the concluding Lakeside Village Savings With Every Step Fillies' Handicap.

The County Durham trainer always seems to place her runners with great care, and the hint should be taken that Maid In Manhattan is deployed again quickly after Thursday's success at Nottingham - with her jockey's 5lb claim offsetting the winner's penalty.

Maid In Manhattan is apparently transformed since her switch from Ireland to this stable, proving herself a dour stayer in the process on contrasting ground - and well capable of flourishing again up the long straight on Town Moor.

Classic honours are up for grabs at Chantilly, with Musidora Stakes one-two Nausha and Entitle carrying British hopes.

However, both will have to raise their game significantly to get the better of the previously unbeaten Siyarafina.

Alain de Royer-Dupre's filly won the Group One Prix Saint-Alary on what was just her third start three weeks ago and, worryingly for her rivals, she has probably not yet reached the ceiling of her ability.

SELECTIONS:

DONCASTER: 2.10 Astonished, 2.45 Sacred Dance, 3.20 Sea Of Faith, 3.55 Storm Over, 4.30 Mr Buttons, 5.00 Lightning Attack, 5.35 Maid In Manhattan.

DOWNPATRICK: 1.45 Danjaman, 2.20 Cats For Cash, 2.55 Dynamic Allen, 3.25 Shimmer And Shine, 4.00 City Limits, 4.35 Santa Anna, 5.05 Caer.

GOWRAN PARK: 1.35 Delta Dawn, 2.05 Fugacious, 2.40 Tony The Gent, 3.15 Mountain Fox , 3.45 Fair Game, 4.20 Angel's Amy, 4.55 Winiata, 5.30 Broad Street.

SALISBURY: 1.55 Stallone, 2.30 Robert Fitzroy, 3.05 Jomrok, 3.35 Forbidden Land, 4.10 SNAZZY JAZZY (NAP), 4.45 Dashed, 5.20 Paddy Power.

DOUBLE: Forbidden Land and Snazzy Jazzy