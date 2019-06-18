Royal Ascot Wednesday Tips

Magical - fancied to land Wednesday feature

Anita Chambers makes Magical her best bet for day two of Royal Ascot and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Magical heads into the Prince of Wales's Stakes on a winning roll - and she can rise to the challenge again in the feature event on day two of Royal Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien's charge arrives here with plenty of match practice under her belt, having won each of her three starts so far this term.

Graduating from Group Three glory on her return in April to top-level gold on her most start, via a Group Two verdict, Magical should certainly be well primed for this 10-furlong heat.

While she may not have beaten much in those three outings, with her Tattersalls Gold Cup win especially facile, Magical showed she is well up to this level last year.

Winner of the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day, she went on to run Enable close at the Breeders' Cup meeting - beaten just three-quarters of a length, with the first two well clear of the rest.

She appeared to be simply out-battled that day - and having had all her warm-up runs over 10 furlongs this year, Magical has proved this could well be her optimum distance.

Nate The Great has been off the track since May, but connections' patience can pay dividends in the Queen's Vase.

Archie Watson's colt was beaten just a neck in the Chesham at this meeting last year, before going on to contest a handful of other Listed prizes without actually getting his head in front.

The fact he finished his juvenile campaign over 10 furlongs indicated his staying potential, with the son of Nathaniel being pitched into the Lingfield Derby Trial on his return.

Obviously the merit of his four-length third behind Anthony Van Dyck is there for all to see, but it was particularly pleasing to see how he stayed on at the finish on his seasonal bow.

Switching up to a mile and six furlongs is obviously an unknown, but his Lingfield outing promised plenty.

Flippa The Strippa was a shock 16-1 winner of the National Stakes last time, and must have a decent shout in the Queen Mary Stakes.

Charlie Hills' runner is following in the hoofprints of Tiggy Wiggy, who won at Sandown before narrowly missing out in this very event a few years ago.

Flippa The Strippa benefited from a strong early pace in the National and probably would have won by a bigger margin than the official length and a quarter had she not wandered round a bit in front.

Another testing gallop is expected in this cavalry charge, and Flippa The Strippa should not be found wanting.

Pretty Baby can take a step up to a mile in her stride in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, after landing a Lingfield Group Three over seven furlongs last time.

She hit a bit of a flat spot momentarily in what looked a decent contest. But she stayed on again at the finish to snatch a neck verdict, and a mile should be within her compass.

Chilean may prove to be a left-field solution to a typically competitive Royal Hunt Cup.

Martyn Meade's string appears to be firing nicely again, after his early-season troubles, and Chilean fits the bill on the basis of his Group Three success on seasonal debut last year.

He was highly-tried in four subsequent runs, and arrives fresh for his first attempt in a handicap.

Better The Devil is one of four Watson representatives in the closing Windsor Castle Stakes.

After making a fine impression - despite being weak in the market - when he put up a winning debut at Hamilton just a week ago, he can once again demonstrate his trainer's brilliant knack with smart juveniles.

SELECTIONS:

ROYAL ASCOT: 2.30 Flippa The Strippa, 3.05 Nate The Great, 3.40 MAGICAL (NAP), 4.20 Pretty Baby, 5.00 Chilean, 5.35 Better The Devil.

CHELMSFORD: 5.40 Kafoo, 6.10 Glory Maker, 6.40 Laieth, 7.10 Exec Chef, 7.40 Lord Riddiford, 8.10 Billesdon Brook, 8.40 Highgarden, 9.10 Diamond Pursuit.

HAMILTON: 1.50 Hidden Spell, 2.20 One Hart, 2.55 Highly Focussed, 3.30 Fiction Writer, 4.05 Southern Rock, 4.45 I Am Dandy, 5.20 Neileta, 5.55 Pammi.

RIPON: 6.50 Amity Island, 7.20 Living In The Past, 7.50 Amber Spark, 8.20 Moss Gill, 8.50 War Brigade, 9.20 Vandella.

UTTOXETER: 2.10 Celtic Sally, 2.45 Connective, 3.20 Vancouver, 3.55 Ratoute Yutty, 4.35 Darling Miss, 5.10 Max Do Brazil, 5.45 Ask Catkin.

WEXFORD: 5.30 Positive Outlook, 6.00 Cash Me Outside, 6.30 Bachelor, 7.00 Miss Sassie, 7.30 Inca Gold, 8.00 Da Baba Elephant, 8.30 Whoyakodding, 9.00 Robaddan.

DOUBLE: Pretty Baby and Magical.