Saturday Tips

PJ McDonald riding Invincible Army to win the Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes at York

Lope Y Fernandez is Nick Grant's best bet on Saturday and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Invincible Army can top what has been a faultless first half of the campaign with victory in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, the big race on the final day of Royal Ascot.

The James Tate-trained four-year-old has always been a good horse waiting to happen - and this year it certainly has.

He kicked off the season in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster, readily putting his rivals to the sword for Listed honours, before going on to York for the Duke of York Stakes.

That offered much more of a test, but it was one he passed with flying colours, finding plenty when asked to quicken and running out a smooth winner.

Although beaten in last year's Commonwealth Cup, things did not quite go to plan that day, so it is worth forgiving him that, especially as he does have winning form over this course and distance - significantly, with some cut in the ground.

The presence of King's Stand hero Blue Point could be the only possible spanner in the works, but Invincible Army arrives here fresh, which could prove crucial if it turns into a real battle.

The Hardwicke Stakes can go the way of the talented but slightly enigmatic Defoe.

He looked a potential top-notcher in his three-year-old season, heading to the St Leger with an unblemished record, but ultimately finishing down the field in the Doncaster Classic.

His four-year-old efforts were generally solid, but he could not quite bag a Group One, despite twice going close in Germany, and not being beaten far in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Roger Varian's charge took a couple of runs to hit his stride this year, but finally put it all together to surprise the heavily-fancied Kew Gardens in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Unpenalised for that success, if he is in the same sort of mood he must surely go close, with underfoot conditions unlikely to be of any concern.

The best bet on the card could well come in the opener, where the Aidan O'Brien-trained Lope Y Fernandez goes for Chesham Stakes glory.

Sent off favourite for his maiden at the Curragh earlier this month, he won with real authority and there was a notable enthusiasm in the post-race comments of his trainer.

It usually speaks volumes for the ability of O'Brien's youngsters when they win in that manner first time up and it will be disappointing if he is beaten.

Space Blues is another with big claims, in the Jersey Stakes.

Always highly regarded by the Charlie Appleby team, he is also starting to fulfil his potential and has looked very good in his last two outings.

This is a step up in class, but with his confidence high at the moment, he is the one to beat.

Cape Byron can complete a good day for Varian in the Wokingham Handicap.

He goes really well at Ascot, and the fact he stays seven furlongs is no bad thing in a helter-skelter sprint such as this.

Corelli, meanwhile, is fancied to bring the big meeting to a close with victory for John Gosden in the Queen Alexandra Stakes.

SELECTIONS:

ROYAL ASCOT: 2.30 LOPE Y FERNANDEZ (NAP), 3.05 Space Blues, 3.40 Defoe, 4.20 Invincible Army, 5.00 Cape Byron, 5.35 Corelli.

AYR: 2.00 Game Player, 2.35 Kuwait Shield, 3.10 Howzer Black, 3.45 Jabbarockie, 4.25 Maid In India, 5.05 Charles Kingsley, 5.45 Oriental Lilly.

DOWN ROYAL: 1.45 Flight Command, 2.15 Teddy Boy, 2.50 Canford Art, 3.25 Kashagan, 4.05 Stormy Tale, 4.45 Royal Admiral, 5.20 Karasheni.

HAYDOCK: 6.30 Paths Of Glory, 7.00 Peace Dreamer, 7.30 Thunder King, 8.00 Mayfair Spirit, 8.30 Redgrave, 9.00 Universal Effect.

LINGFIELD: 5.45 Innocent, 6.15 Champs Inblue, 6.45 Nabhan, 7.15 Zoraya, 7.45 Mrs Dukesbury, 8.15 Fiery Breath, 8.45 Gambon.

NEWMARKET: 1.40 Moolhim, 2.10 Swordbill, 2.45 Mulan, 3.20 Cadre Du Noir, 4.00 Reynolds, 4.40 Semoum, 5.15 Camachess, 5.50 Jaleel.

PERTH: 1.50 True Romance, 2.20 Old Salt, 2.55 Viscount Wilson, 3.30 Katgary, 4.10 Silk Run, 4.50 Western Honour, 5.25 Ardera Cross.

REDCAR: 1.35 War Storm, 2.05 Tawseef, 2.40 Byron's Choice, 3.15 True Hero, 3.50 Raksha, 4.35 Farhh Away, 5.10 Show The Money, 5.55 Groundworker.

DOUBLE: Lope Y Fernandez and Space Blues.