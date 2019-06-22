Sunday Tips

Trainer John Gosden - can be on target at Pontefract

Anita Chambers makes Hameem her best bet for Sunday and she has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Hameem can extend her winning run to four and claim a valuable Listed success in the Pontefract Castle Fillies' Stakes at the Yorkshire track.

This four-year-old has been something of a slow-burner for John Gosden, running four times before finally opening her account at Brighton last September.

That event was nothing special, but she duly rolled on to Newmarket where she made all to win a modest fillies' handicap, proving her stamina for 12 furlongs in the process.

Hameem then departed on a winter break and eventually returned at Newmarket in mid-May, where she stepped up again to win a competitive event in decisive style.

Her relatives kept improving over time, so there is every hope Hameem can follow their example and post her best effort yet.

Champarisi is interesting, stepping up in trip to two and a quarter miles in the Stephane Osborne Pontefract Cup Handicap.

She won three times on the bounce in March and April, but came unstuck in a better event at York last time out, having to settle for a close-up fourth.

That probably represented her best effort to date, and she just lacked a little toe when it was required, so perhaps a switch up in distance can help on that front.

It has been a good week for Sir Michael Stoute and owner Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, and Soffika can add to their delight by making a winning debut in the John Edward's 50th Birthday Celebration EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Ryan Moore makes the trip north to ride Soffika and he can make it a double for the Stoute yard in the Farmer Copleys GFF Farm-Shop-Of-The-Year Novice Stakes.

Dante's View is the team's representative in this 12-furlong heat and he caught the eye when finishing third at Chelmsford earlier this month.

He beat a better-fancied stablemate into fourth that day but looked as though he would make plenty of progress for the outing, with an extra quarter of a mile here also playing to his strengths.

Melody Of Scotland finally gained her first British win at Hexham at the start of the month and she can go in again back at that track in the Visit attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle.

A winner in France back in May 2017, Melody Of Scotland failed to strike in five starts for Alan King before switching to Ben Haslam.

He had to wait until her seventh outing for a win - but she did it in style, winning by seven lengths despite giving weight all round, and it might be the confidence boost she needed.

Full Bore has his first outing since November in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap Hurdle at Southwell, but it would be dangerous to rule him out despite the fact he has been off the track.

The six-year-old was a bit awkward when winning at Huntingdon 231 days ago. But his nine-length win shows he is more than capable, and he might just be a little bit immature.

Sporting Life tips:

HEXHAM: 2.10 Frightened Rabbit, 2.45 Carntop, 3.15 Melody Of Scotland, 3.50 Petite Ganache, 4.25 Rukwa, 4.55 Shimla Dawn, 5.30 Father John.

PONTEFRACT: 2.20 Soffika, 2.55 Dante's View, 3.25 Victory Charm, 4.00 HAMEEM (NAP), 4.35 Champarisi, 5.05 Bighearted, 5.40 Captain Dion, 6.10 Arogo.

SOUTHWELL: 2.00 Phoenix Rock, 2.30 Wolfcatcher, 3.05 Raise Your Shades, 3.35 Mercian King, 4.10 Full Bore, 4.45 Mergeela, 5.15 Made For You.

TIPPERARY: 2.05 Settle Me Down, 2.35 Snow Patch, 3.10 Bailly, 3.40 Tracker Saga, 4.15 Balefire, 4.50 Yonkers, 5.20 Molly Kaye.

DOUBLE: Hameem and Dante's View.