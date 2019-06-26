Thursday's Tips

Anita Chambers previews the action in the UK and Ireland on Thursday including meetings from Newcastle and Newmarket.

Military Law can get his season back on track as he returns to the all-weather in the Betfair Exchange Seaton Delaval Handicap at Newcastle.

John Gosden's charge was sent off favourite for a competitive Newbury handicap on his first start of the season proper, after winning one of his two outings on artificial surfaces during the winter.

However, having just his third turf run, Military Law was drawn away from the main action and never looked like getting involved - eventually finishing a distant 10th.

The Dubawi gelding perhaps did not enjoy the switch up to 10 furlongs that day either - so back down to a mile on Thursday, he can regain his sparkle.

Superseded turns out again after winning on Monday, and the hint should be taken in the Sky Sports Racing On Virgin 535 Handicap.

While he lifted only an ordinary event at Wolverhampton, the early pace that day was pretty hot - and after being hampered in the early stages, he finished with a real flourish to score by a neck.

He also struck gold in May, so is clearly on the upgrade - and turning out under a penalty may prove a good move from John Butler.

Land Of Legends has some nice bits of form in the book and could prove a popular choice in the TRM Calphormin Handicap at Newmarket.

The form of his initial second at Yarmouth in April has worked out well, with winner King Of Comedy only narrowly beaten a neck in the St James's Palace, but he failed to build on that at the second attempt.

Nonetheless, he finally came good in a novice heat at Kempton - despite drifting across the track - winning by a comfortable two and a quarter lengths.

The handicapper clearly took a positive view, because he has given him a starting mark of 91, but Land Of Legends looks up to the task.

Lyndon B has been knocking on the door, and his moment in the spotlight can come in the TRM Kurasyn 360X Maiden Stakes.

Second on each of his two outings so far this term, heavy ground at Haydock last time out certainly provided a true test - and better going here could be a plus.

Mohtarrif can take the next step up the ladder in Nottingham's MansionBet Novice Stakes.

He has won one of his two starts for Marcus Tregoning, hitting the target over a mile at Lingfield in March after finishing fourth on his initial try over the distance.

The Cape Cross colt has been off the track since then, but he looked capable of a bit more yet when winning on that occasion - and stepping up to 10 furlongs could be another plus.

Glorious Jem is interesting as he makes his debut for David Lanigan in the Vis-A-Vis Symposiums Handicap at Leicester.

Previously trained by Jedd O'Keeffe, he was placed in each of his three three-year-old starts but has been off the track since last October.

Gelded and now with Lanigan, he takes a jump up in distance on his handicap bow.

Sendeed boasts a dream pedigree as a son of Shamardal out of Irish Oaks winner Petrushka - and while he has yet to live up to those bloodlines, he can at least get off the mark in the Thistle Bloodstock Maiden Stakes at Hamilton.

CURRAGH: 5.45 Taggalo, 6.15 Hong Kong, 6.45 Ming, 7.15 Kattani, 7.45 Smash Williams, 8.15 Trossachs, 8.45 Lancastria.

HAMILTON: 6.05 Donnachies Girl, 6.35 Feel Good Factor, 7.05 Amazing Alba, 7.35 Sendeed, 8.05 Queen Penn, 8.35 Dapper Man, 9.05 Epeius.

LEICESTER: 5.55 Leo Davinci, 6.25 Law Of Peace, 6.55 Glorious Jem, 7.25 City Master, 7.55 Remembering You, 8.25 Swinging Eddie, 8.55 Maroon Bells.

NEWCASTLE: 1.50 Daring Venture, 2.25 The Lazy Monkey, 3.00 Spreadsheet, 3.30 Dubai Philosopher, 4.05 MILITARY LAW (NAP), 4.40 Sherzy Boy, 5.10 Superseded.

NEWMARKET: 2.10 Album, 2.45 Faylaq, 3.20 Triple Distilled, 3.50 Lyndon B, 4.25 Land Of Legends, 5.00 Ouzo, 5.30 Enthaar.

NOTTINGHAM: 2.00 Be Prepared, 2.35 Great Midge, 3.10 Mohtariff, 3.40 Honest Albert, 4.15 Skyman, 4.50 Prominna, 5.20 Imperial Court.