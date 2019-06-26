Friday's Tips

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute

Sun Maiden can continue her progress with victory in the Betfair Casino Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle.

A daughter of Frankel out of the dam who produced the brilliant Midday, it is fair to say Sun Maiden has plenty to live up to on breeding.

Sir Michael Stoute's inmate looked a potential star when winning a Salisbury novice event by 12 lengths on her first appearance of last season - and although she went on to be placed in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot and the Galtres Stakes at York, she never quite scaled the heights she promised.

However, her comeback third in the Middleton at York in May suggested she was a stronger filly this year - and she confirmed that impression when claiming the Nottinghamshire Oaks with something to spare on her latest outing.

That form looks watertight, with runner-up Shailene since impressing in Italy.

Provided Sun Maiden can translate her recent improvement to the all-weather, she should prove very hard to beat.

Foolaad gets the nod in the Betfair Exchange Gosforth Park Cup.

Roy Bowring's sprinter has been been in fine form since the turn of the year, with a surprise Doncaster victory in March supplemented by four further placed efforts from eight starts in 2019.

He did absolutely nothing wrong when runner-up on his latest outing at York and is only 1lb higher as he returns to the all-weather at a track where he has twice been successful.

Motakhayyel rates the best proposition at Yarmouth, in the Asl Making Work Flow Handicap.

Richard Hannon's unbeaten colt has had only a neck to spare in his two victories to date having been slowly away on each occasion, last November and on his return almost a month ago.

His modest winning margins have helped to ensure he can start out in handicaps at what appears to be a highly-achievable level - armed with the benefit of what it is hoped will prove lessons learned at Lingfield and Doncaster.

Roger Varian has his string firing on all cylinders and can add to his tally with Aktau at Newmarket.

This three-year-old was unraced as a juvenile, but has run with credit on each of his three starts this spring.

He lines up in the Lettergold Handicap off a mark of 80 - and with the step up in trip likely to suit, he is a confident selection.

Fox Leicester can also defy top weight in Doncaster's Romero Insurance Brokers Handicap.

Andrew Balding's grey had gone up 7lb for his win at Sandown late last month.

But he does not appear over-burdened here on the basis of that decisive success - and Fox Leicester's prospects will only be enhanced if, as forecast, the ground begins to dry out on Town Moor.

The Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes is the centrepiece of an excellent card at the Curragh, and the value call in the feature event could be Joseph O'Brien's Iridessa.

Having rounded off her juvenile campaign with a Group One victory in the Fillies' Mile, the daughter of Derby winner Ruler Of The World was always likely to step up in trip at some stage this season.

But connections have understandably first given her a shot at Classic glory in both the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish equivalent here.

On both occasions she was doing her best work at the finish - and she can be seen in a better light when she tackles a mile and a quarter for the first time in this Group One contest.

SELECTIONS:

CARTMEL: 1.50 Urban Legend, 2.20 Midnight Folie, 2.55 Ennistown, 3.30 Paddling, 4.00 Dee Star, 4.35 Oceanus, 5.10 Our Kylie.

CHESTER: 5.50 Plumette, 6.20 King's Caper, 6.55 Geetanjali, 7.30 Call Out Loud, 8.05 That Is The Spirit, 8.40 Conundrum.

CURRAGH: 3.15 Meaningful Vote, 3.45 Latrobe, 4.15 Albigna, 4.50 Innamorare, 5.25 Iridessa, 5.55 Ice Cold In Alex, 6.25 Divine Approach.

DONCASTER: 2.10 Star Shield, 2.45 Sabaaya, 3.20 Thunderous, 3.50 Fox Leicester, 4.25 Merry Vale, 5.00 Great Bear, 5.35 Tizwotitiz.

NEWCASTLE: 5.30 Elamirr, 6.00 Lady Calcaria, 6.35 Foolaad, 7.05 SUN MAIDEN (NAP), 7.40 Archippos, 8.15 Turjomaan, 8.50 Kodicat.

NEWMARKET: 5.40 Scoffsman, 6.10 Claudia Jean, 6.45 Attainment, 7.20 Aktau, 7.55 Night Secret, 8.30 Fabulist, 9.00 Finniston Farm.

YARMOUTH: 2.00 Texting, 2.30 Otago, 3.05 Victoriano, 3.40 Swiss Peak, 4.10 Destination, 4.45 Motakhayyel, 5.20 Billie Beane.

DOUBLE: Foolaad and Sun Maiden.