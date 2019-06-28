Sunday Tips

Trainer Richard Hughes

David Clough makes Winter Lion his best Sunday bet and has a tip for every race at all three meetings in the UK.

Winter Lion can have his day in the sun as Uttoxeter's bet365 Summer Cup lights up the schedule.

Jumps action is to the fore on Sunday, as often of late - and Staffordshire does not disappoint with a competitive card, headlined by a 17-runner Listed handicap chase.

Winter Lion may not be the most obvious name to enter calculations in high summer, and the chances are John O'Shea's nine-year-old will go off at a decent price too.

His credentials are marginally left-field in a typically well-contested event which has attracted several high-profile yards - including three contenders for Nicky Henderson and two each for Dan Skelton, David Pipe and Neil Mulholland.

That is no surprise, with almost £40,000 up for grabs to the winner.

Winter Lion banked just over a quarter of that amount when he was a decisive winner of a Cheltenham novice handicap on lively ground 16 months ago, before staying on well but too late to finish fourth in this three-and-a-quarter mile race last year.

He has since moved from Fergal O'Brien's yard to O'Shea, raced exclusively on the Flat - including when 100-1 in two recent tune-ups for this - and been dropped 2lb over fences.

This weekend, he will be ridden for the first time by Bryony Frost off a feather weight of 10 stone.

Half-an-hour later, Double W's is at the other end of the weights in the bet365 Handicap Chase but is a class act at this level and should prove a worthy favourite.

The odds against debutant The Chipper are sure to be longer in the closing bet365 Maiden Hurdle.

But the four-year-old is well-related and well-connected, so is of definite interest.

There is also a decent jumps card up at Cartmel, which sees the return to Cumbria of Fateh in the Furness Fish & Game Handicap Chase.

The six-year-old has improved significantly in point-to-points and hunter chases for the Bowens - including on his penultimate start here when a clear second to the promising Dee Star.

He perhaps ran out of petrol over a longer trip on rain-softened ground that day, before being brought down when well-backed last time.

Ridden by son James for father Peter, Fateh looks capable of using this obvious opportunity as a springboard to further success this summer.

The two more valuable handicaps may go the way of Beau Sancy and Nayati.

The former has been hit with a 12lb rise for his very easy win at Kelso last month but may well be able to defy it if he continues to demonstrate the benefit of his recent wind operation.

Olly Murphy resisted Uttoxeter, and could be rewarded with the £25,000 on offer for winning the Oakmere Homes Handicap Chase instead.

The PSR Marquees Handicap Hurdle looks tough, but Nayati remains on a feasible mark after two narrow wins in his last three attempts.

On the Flat at Windsor, Pytilia has a sniff in the Perfume Shop, Scenting The Nation Fillies' Handicap.

Richard Hughes' three-year-old has kept decent company, on the all-weather especially, and should be in the reckoning on her return to the turf after outrunning her odds with a highly-encouraging second at Kempton.

SELECTIONS:

CARTMEL: 2.00 Dorette, 2.35 Nayati, 3.05 Jot'em Down, 3.40 Fateh, 4.15 Beau Sancy, 4.50 Secret Escape, 5.25 Jessiemac.

UTTOXETER: 2.25 Chef De Troupe, 2.55 Ventura Dragon, 3.30 She'sasupermack, 4.05 WINTER LION (NAP), 4.40 Double W's, 5.15 Ormesher, 5.45 The Chipper.

WINDSOR: 2.10 Golden Force, 2.45 Grisons, 3.15 True Hero, 3.50 Vasiliev, 4.25 Pytilia, 5.00 Tiar Na Nog, 5.35 Le Maharajah.

DOUBLE: Winter Lion and Fateh.