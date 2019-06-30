Monday Tips

Richard Fahey - trains Monday nap

Keith Hamer makes Toro Strike his best Monday bet and he has a tip for every race at the four UK meetings.

Toro Strike can hit the target for Al Shaqab Racing and trainer Richard Fahey in the British Stallion Studs EBF Spindrifter Conditions Stakes at Pontefract.

The two-year-old son of top miler Toronado has shown plenty of promise in both his starts so far and is sure to progress further.

He made his debut in a hot six-furlong maiden at Newbury in mid-May and shaped well to take fifth place in a bunch finish behind four highly-touted and impeccably-bred youngsters.

The race was won by Richard Hannon's Temple Of Heaven, with Aidan O'Brien supplying the second and fourth through Fort Myers and United Front. Charlie Appleby's Well Of Wisdom was third for Godolphin.

Interestingly, all four ran at Royal Ascot in a variety of races. On the other hand, Toro Strike waited for this event after opening his account at Thirsk four weeks ago.

It may not have been the easiest of victories, but he did the majority of the donkey work up front and kept on resolutely to hold The Bell Conductor by a neck. There is surely more to come.

Former jockey Phillip Makin has made a good start to his training career and can strike with Scuzeme in the Geoffrey Oldroyd - A Lifetime In Racing Handicap.

This six-furlong contest is named after a former jockey and trainer based in the north, so victory for Makin's runner would be appropriate.

Scuzeme has been performing with credit in similar races and appears to relish a stiff finish - which he will get at the West Yorkshire track.

He did not get the best of runs at Hamilton last time out when sent off favourite but stayed on well to finish a close fifth, and can recoup losses.

Cale Lane went close on her seasonal reappearance over this six furlongs in early May, and can improve on that in the Napoleon's Casino Bradford Fillies' Handicap.

Julie Camacho's four-year-old went down by two lengths to Highly Sprung after making the running that day and was not disgraced when third on her latest start at Hamilton.

Polybius should relish the drop back to six furlongs for the Sky Sports Racing On Virgin 535 Handicap at Windsor.

The eight-year-old faded in the closing stages when sixth to Cardsharp over seven furlongs at York five weeks ago, on his first start since December.

David Simcock's charge will be all the sharper for blowing away the cobwebs and may give his younger rivals a lesson.

Cherry Cola can complete a hat-trick in the visitmarathonbet.co.uk Fillies' Handicap.

Sheena West's three-year-old has taken on a new lease of life with wins on this course and at Yarmouth, after failing to score on her first eight starts.

The daughter of Sixties Icon has gone up a total of 10lb, but it may not be enough to stop her.

Ingleby Hollow looks a tasty proposition in the KC Ethical British Caviar Handicap at Catterick.

The seven-year-old, trained by David O'Meara, usually runs a solid race and holds his form quite well.

His last two races have been at Thirsk - where he won and was third - and the Beat Hollow gelding has been placed on this course in the past.

You're Cool can register his sixth success at Wolverhampton by taking the Visit The Black Country Handicap.

John Balding's sprinter showed his well-being with victory at Chelmsford a month ago, and will be primed for another bold show.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 6.00 Tom Tulliver, 6.30 Extrasolar, 7.00 Artic Nel, 7.30 Timetodock, 8.00 Ingleby Hollow, 8.30 Rux Ruxx, 9.00 I Could Do Better.

PONTEFRACT: 2.00 Scuzeme, 2.30 TORO STRIKE (NAP), 3.00 Cale Lane, 3.30 Fayetta, 4.00 Dream Of Honour, 4.30 Rousayan, 5.00 Agar's Plough.

WINDSOR: 5.45 Cherry Cola, 6.15 Microscopic, 6.45 Upavon, 7.15 Takumi, 7.45 Polybius, 8.15 Rum Baba, 8.45 Orliko.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 2.15 Leopardina, 2.45 Mister Music, 3.15 Dark Kris, 3.45 Bequest, 4.15 You're Cool, 4.45 Luck Of Clover, 5.15 Luna Magic,

DOUBLE: Toro Strike and Scuzeme.