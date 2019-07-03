Friday Tips

Charlie Appleby poses at Newmarket racecourse

Anita Chambers fancies Godolphin juvenile Expressionist to get back on track at Sandown - she has a tip for every race.

Expressionist blew any chance of Royal Ascot glory at the start, but he can redeem himself in the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown.

Charlie Appleby's charge made quite a splash on his debut when running out a ready three-quarter-length winner at Ascot in May - and hopes were high that he could follow up at last month's Royal meeting.

However, the writing was on the wall just seconds into the Norfolk Stakes as Expressionist missed the break badly and was immediately up against it.

James Doyle had to settle in behind, and the gaps did not really come when he needed them, and Expressionist just could not get involved - finishing a six-length ninth.

This Night Of Thunder colt is not one to give up on yet, though, and is well worth another try in easier company on Friday.

Royal Line also catches the eye as he makes a belated start to the season in the other Listed heat in Esher, the Davies Insurance Services Gala Stakes.

The five-year-old was last seen winning the November Handicap at Doncaster, triumphing by a length and half over a trip that perhaps was at the very edge of his reserves on soft ground.

Royal Line had been a beaten favourite in the Town Moor contest the previous year - but despite racing off a 10lb higher mark, he proved more than up to the task.

Added to that, he was actually returning from a 199-day absence - so clearly he is more than capable of winning first time up, and the conditions of this race give him a handy 3lb pull with Elarqam.

Jazeel ran a cracker on Oaks day at Epsom and must be one for the shortlist in the George Lindon-Travers Memorial Handicap.

He stayed on from off the pace that day to finish second, and looks to be on the upgrade for Jedd O'Keeffe.

Lola Paige can make it second time lucky for William Haggas in the Longines Irish Champions Weekend EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Haydock.

Beaten two lengths behind an odds-on favourite on her debut, Lola Paige looked a surefire future winner because her inexperience caught her out in the finish.

Haggas should also be on the mark with Nahaarr in the Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford.

The three-year-old arrives here in search of a fourth consecutive victory, with his three-quarter-length defeat of subsequent Royal Ascot winner Biometric on his second start now reading particularly well.

Nahaarr was a five-length scorer at Newmarket last week, and the fact Haggas has opted to make a quick reappearance under a penalty is perhaps telling.

Living In The Past is the one to follow in the William Jackson Food Group British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Beverley.

She veered left out of the stalls on her racecourse bow, so it is to her credit that she managed to get back in the mix and finish a four-and-a-half-length third.

Karl Burke's runner made good progress in the second half of that Ripon race, and it will be disappointing if she is not a bit more alive to the game this time.

Jalaad won his maiden at Doncaster earlier in the campaign and can make a successful return to the same track in the Betfair Casino Classified Stakes.

SELECTIONS

BELLEWSTOWN: 5.10 Cursu Mina, 5.45 Yuften, 6.15 Sunset Nova, 6.45 Wild Bob Cat, 7.20 Aasleagh Fawn, 7.50 Lethal Steps, 8.25 Act Of God, 8.55 Shake The Bucket.

BEVERLEY: 6.10 Last Glance, 6.40 Living In The Past, 7.15 Mr Cool Cash, 7.45 Hector's Here, 8.20 Ginger Jam, 8.50 Agravain.

CHELMSFORD: 5.25 Mass Media, 6.00 Prince Rock, 6.30 Ed Cuvee, 7.05 Nahaarr, 7.35 Beauty Of Deira, 8.10 Dapper Man, 8.40 Murhib.

DONCASTER: 2.00 Lorna Cole, 2.30 Royal Commando, 3.05 Lyzbeth, 3.35 Jalaad, 4.10 Arctic Ocean, 4.45 Champ Ayr, 5.15 Albert Boy.

HAYDOCK: 5.50 Little India, 6.20 Pendleton, 6.55 Celsius, 7.25 Lola Paige, 8.00 Olivia R, 8.30 Absolutio, 9.00 Joyful Mission.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.40 Parody, 2.10 The Jam Man, 2.40 Court Duty, 3.15 Petrify, 3.45 Definite Winner, 4.20 River Of Intrigue, 4.55 Marzano.

SANDOWN: 1.50 Beyond Equal, 2.20 EXPRESSIONIST (NAP), 2.55 Riot, 3.25 Royal Line, 4.00 Jazeel, 4.35 Unit Of Assessment, 5.05 Lunar Deity.

WEXFORD: 5.35 Lowtown Charlie, 6.05 Guttural, 6.35 Barna Venture, 7.10 Plan Of Attack, 7.40 Peregrine Run, 8.15 Tiantu, 8.45 Lilac Rose.

DOUBLE: Expressionist and Royal Line.