Sunday Tips

Trainer Jim Goldie - fancied to strike on Sunday

Nicholas T is Anita Chambers' best bet for Sunday and she has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Nicholas T can end a barren spell of over two years with victory in the Monday 15 July Is Family Day Handicap at Ayr.

Jim Goldie's charge has not got his head in front since June 2017, when he struck gold over the same course and distance he will face here.

While he has not managed to win since, the seven-year-old has turned in plenty of placed efforts in the interim, but his lack of a victory sees him line up off a 6lb lower mark than that 2017 success.

He is also 9lb short of his peak rating of 90, so Goldie certainly appears to have a bit to work with judged on that.

Indeed, Nicholas T was possibly a bit unlucky not to come out on top last time out when he finished with a flourish to be beaten three-quarters of a length in a thoroughly competitive heat at Hamilton.

Nicholas T did not enjoy the best of runs that day either, so his effort deserves plenty of credit and he could now be ready to finally break his losing sequence.

Conversely, Nibras Again arrives for the Book Scottish Sun Ladies Night Handicap on the back of a victory at York last weekend.

He was turning out again just two days after finishing second at Newmarket, but he was still good enough to lift a jump jockeys' race in decent style.

Given a fine ride by Josh Moore, Nibras Again swooped late for a three-quarter-length success and looked thoroughly suited by five furlongs on quick ground.

He should have optimum conditions again.

National Glory can end a frustrating run of third places in the Enter Now For The Ayr Classic Run Amateur Riders' Handicap.

He has been knocking on the door for Archie Watson and with the very capable Brodie Hampson in the plate, he can finally get off the mark for the yard.

Magic Twist can make a winning racecourse bow in the EBF Maiden Stakes.

From a classy family, Mark Johnston's charge may be the only filly in the field, but she is sure to be well drilled.

Market Rasen stages the jumps action, with Wolfcatcher worth a chance in the Farmer Steve's Handicap Chase.

He has found Western Miller too good on his last two starts, finishing third Stratford and second at Southwell after just lacking a bit of toe.

With that rival not in the line up here, perhaps Wolfcatcher can gain his just rewards.

Oneofthesenights is two from two so far but faces a stiffer test in the Henry Wright Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

A point-to-point scorer back in 2016, she then made a victorious return in May, seeing off an odds-on favourite by six lengths.

That appeared an average event, but Oneofthesenights should surely come on for the run.

Alltimegold has four wins to his credit in 2019 and can make it five in the Tom Halliday Memorial Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 2.00 Magic Twist, 2.30 Cockalorum, 3.05 Neileta, 3.35 Nibras Again, 4.10 NICHOLAS T (NAP), 4.40 Global Spirit, 5.15 National Glory.

LIMERICK: 1.20 Latin Five, 1.50 Dare To Flare, 2.20 Morpho Blue, 2.55 Fit For Function, 3.25 Mid Atlantic Storm, 4.00 Fancy Footings, 4.30 One Cool Poet, 5.05 Lleyton.

MARKET RASEN: 2.10 Alltimegold, 2.40 Oneofthesenights, 3.15 Oksana, 3.45 Agentleman, 4.20 Wolfcatcher, 4.50 The Sweeney, 5.25 Compatriot.

DOUBLE: Nicholas T and Nibras Again.