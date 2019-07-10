Thursday's Tips

Masar ridden by jockey William Buick coming home to win the Investec Derby

Anita Chambers has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Thursday including Masar on the opening day of the July Festival at Newmarket.

It will be a major surprise if Masar cannot return to winning ways in the Princess Of Wales's Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

The four-year-old made Godolphin history when he became the first winner of the Derby in the famous royal blue silks last year, but a subsequent injury saw him ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Charlie Appleby took his time with a recovery plan, and Masar did not reappear until contesting the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, his luck again deserted him as he stumbled coming out of the stalls, conceding valuable ground - and James Doyle was facing an uphill battle from there because he had to race wide.

Masar did not quite have the depths of reserves to take a hand in the finish, but he kept on admirably for a near five-length fifth, and you would expect him to have taken a big step forward from that first run in over a year.

Appleby is clearly eager to take measured steps in his return, and the conditions of Thursday's Group Two put him in prime position.

Eagles By Day should appreciate the step up to a mile and five furlongs in the Bahrain Trophy Stakes.

A son of Sea The Stars, his dam Missunited was a staying star - finishing second in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, as well as winning a Galway Hurdle during her racing days.

Eagles By Day perhaps does not have quite those levels of stamina, but he looked sure to be suited by a switch up in trip when finishing with a flourish to claim third in the King Edward VII Stakes at Ascot.

Having previously flopped on soft ground in the Lingfield Derby Trial, Eagles By Day clearly relishes a sound surface - so the hope is Newmarket will stay on the quicker side.

Guildsman is another who turns out again after a fine effort at the Royal meeting, having finished third in the Coventry Stakes.

After winning by six lengths on his racecourse bow, he lost out on second only in the dying strides at Ascot - with a three-quarter-length defeat by Arizona deserving plenty of credit.

He lines up in the Tattersalls July Stakes and should be in the shake-up again for Archie Watson.

Al Mufti is worth an each-way shout in the bet365 Handicap, while Turgenev must be of interest in the Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes after famously being edged out under Frankie Dettori at Ascot.

La Sioux can make it a hat-trick in the Staff Finders Recruitment Yorkshire Fillies' Handicap at Doncaster.

Richard Fahey's runner hit a rich vein of form in the spring and should return refreshed here, albeit off a 4lb higher mark.

Queen Of Kalahari is the choice in the second division of the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap at Carlisle, with Ambling taken to go well in Newbury's The Newbury Weekly News Handicap.

She let down her supporters when sent off favourite last time - but dropping back to 10 furlongs and switching to handicap company can help her gain that all-important first win.

CARLISLE: 2.00 Remember The Days, 2.35 Highcastle, 3.10 Bye Bye Euro, 3.45 Ifton, 4.15 Jack The Truth, 4.50 Caustic Love, 5.20 Picks Pinta, 5.55 Queen Of Kalahari.

DONCASTER: 1.40 Buyer Beware, 2.10 Powertrain, 2.45 Grisons, 3.20 La Sioux, 3.55 Celsius, 4.25 Corncrake, 5.00 Warning Fire.

EPSOM: 6.00 Be Prepared, 6.30 Mujassam, 7.05 Ignatius, 7.35 Clear Spring, 8.10 Cedar, 8.40 Arigato.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 5.50 Alpine Star, 6.20 Giga White, 6.50 Minnie Haha, 7.25 Antilles, 7.55 South Sea Pearl, 8.30 Bit Of Banter, 9.00 Go Another One.

NEWBURY: 5.40 Luna Magic, 6.10 Smuggler, 6.40 Angel Grey, 7.15 Ambling, 7.45 Ned Pepper, 8.20 Tamachan, 8.50 Top Boy.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Eagles By Day, 2.25 Guildsman, 3.00 55 Al Mufti, 3.35 MASAR (NAP), 4.05 Fast And Free, 4.40 Turgenev, 5.10 Wings Of Time.

DOUBLE: Masar and Eagles By Day.