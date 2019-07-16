Wednesday Tips

Martyn Meade - trains Wednesday nap

David Clough makes Miss Paxman his best bet on Wednesday and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Miss Paxman should have the answers in Lingfield's Sky Sports Racing On Virgin 535/EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Like her broadcasting namesake, Martyn Meade's filly should be well-versed for the assignment - in her case, thanks to the benefit doubtless derived from a promising debut at Newbury two weeks ago.

She will also have the significant assistance of Oisin Murphy, who looks set for another successful afternoon in Surrey on Wednesday.

If so, Miss Paxman is Murphy's likely launchpad on the back of her encouraging initial effort when a three-length fourth behind the well-touted So Sharp.

Dark Lady, a fellow debutante that day who re-opposes for high-profile connections here, is one of several notable opponents.

Miss Paxman has two lengths to find if she is to overturn the form as they each switch to the Polytrack.

In a race likely to throw up plenty of winners, though, it was Murphy's mount most of all who ran as if sure to improve for the experience - making progress from off the pace and not bullied once it was clear she was not quite going to get there.

The turf will be in use by the time the action moves on to the closing Witheford Equine Barrier Trials At Lingfield Park Handicap, in which the lightly-raced Rewaayat catches the eye.

Charlie Hills' gelding has been a slow-burner, but twice ran with credit on the all-weather here and at Newcastle in April, albeit as a beaten favourite on both occasions.

He returns from a break with potential to do some damage in this grade.

Gavin Cromwell is an increasingly notable name when he sends a raiding party over from Ireland, and the in-form trainer dispatches a likely lad to Catterick in the shape of Mid Atlantic Storm for the Racing TV HD On Sky 426 Median Auction Maiden Stakes.

After two runs in similar company on home soil, it will be a surprise if the three-year-old does not make his presence felt against a majority of opponents who are already looking more exposed.

Longroom has acquired cheek-pieces for the first time in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap.

It does not look a bad move by trainer Noel Wilson on the basis of the gelding's performance en route to a half-length defeat at Musselburgh last time - and the galloping aid may make the necessary difference here.

The AJA "Novice" Amateur Riders' Handicap provides an opportunity for Ruth Carr's veteran Be Perfect to demonstrate why he is giving weight almost all round to an undistinguished field.

In Yarmouth's Silk Series Lady Riders' Handicap, Watson's Inspired Thought has a fine second chance to establish a winning partnership with Hollie Doyle after they failed to make an instant connection at Lingfield last month.

As shadows lengthen at the other end of the card, Hayley Turner and Robert Cowell's Awarded may have what it takes in the speed test of the Ibuleve Handicap.

SELECTIONS

CATTERICK: 2.00 Rose Bandit, 2.30 Majdool, 3.00 Quintada, 3.30 Highland Acclaim, 4.00 Mid Atlantic Storm, 4.30 Longroom, 5.00 Be Perfect.

FAIRYHOUSE: 5.40 But I Like It, 6.15 Royal Dornoch, 6.45 In The Present, 7.15 Bellick, 7.45 Dare To Flare, 8.15 War Hero, 8.45 Eminence.

KILLARNEY: 5.55 Hint Of Stars, 6.30 Time Tunnel, 7.00 Highland Dress, 7.30 Morpho Blue, 8.00 Nam, 8.30 Defining Battle, 9.00 A Few Bob Short.

LINGFIELD: 2.10 Alicia Darcy, 2.40 MISS PAXMAN (NAP), 3.10 Brogans Bay, 3.40 Templier, 4.10 Maktabba, 4.40 Clive Clifton, 5.10 Rewaayat.

UTTOXETER: 2.20 Life Knowledge, 2.50 Dutch Canyon, 3.20 Nordican Bleue, 3.50 Victarion, 4.20 Annie Angel, 4.50 Can You Believe It, 5.20 Finalshot.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.50 Sfumato, 6.25 Escape Proof, 6.55 Mon Frere, 7.25 Arcadienne, 7.55 Desert Friend, 8.25 Stallone, 8.55 Promote.

YARMOUTH: 5.30 Inspired Thought, 6.05 Spreadsheet, 6.40 Earth And Sky, 7.10 Smile A Mile, 7.40 Five Diamonds, 8.10 Sandkissed, 8.40 Awarded.

DOUBLE: Miss Paxman and Mid Atlantic Storm.