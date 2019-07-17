Thursday's tips

Cape Of Good Hope (centre) beats Cap Francais (left) at Epsom

David Clough has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Thursday and he makes Papa Delta his bet of the day at Chepstow.

Papa Delta can crack the code in Chepstow's Total Home UK Ltd Handicap.

Tony Carroll's five-year-old is a four-time all-weather winner but has indicated too, from just a clutch of opportunities, that he can be effective on the turf.

Papa Delta improved his win ratio at his most recent attempt when producing a decisive late rattle to get up almost on the line over six furlongs at Lingfield last month.

He is able to race off a 5lb lower rating on turf on Thursday, having finished a narrow runner-up on good to firm ground at the Surrey track over this same distance of seven furlongs just under seven weeks ago.

That was a modest event, but so is this one - and the handicapper has given Papa Delta leeway to confirm his adaptability to conditions.

In the preceding County Marquees Handicap, the lightly-raced Dargel has an eye-catching profile.

Clive Cox's three-year-old will be running for the first time since a wind operation, against a field full of exposed if useful opponents.

He will also be ridden by title-chasing Oisin Murphy, having performed with significant promise in novice company when last seen at the end of April.

On just his third career start, Dargel was a two-and-a-half-length fourth to subsequent Royal Ascot winner Biometric - who was making his debut at Salisbury.

That form cannot and should not be taken literally, of course, and one or two others in the vicinity have since done relatively little to uphold it.

It does not need to be, though, to put Dargel right in the mix here - especially if surgery has helped him.

Do not oppose Above, even at likely cramped odds, in the Marketing Stop Novice Median Auction Stakes.

Murphy will again be in the saddle, this time for Archie Watson, as Qatar Racing's juvenile bids to follow up his easy odds-on debut win at Chelmsford last month.

Above has to concede 7lb or more to each of his seven opponents, but it will be a shock if he cannot do so with the minimum fuss to keep his unbeaten record intact.

Hamilton also hosts an apparently surefire winner as Lever Du Soleil bids to extend his winning run in the Follow @Racingtv On Twitter Handicap.

Gavin Cromwell's successful hurdler made a mockery of his Flat rating, on his travels from Ireland, with three wins in the space of eight days at the start of this month.

The intention after his most recent 11-length romp at Catterick appeared to be to stay closer to home for a while. But the handicapper has yet to catch him, so Lever Du Soleil is dispatched again under a 10lb penalty - at a distance perhaps short of his best but on a stiff track which will help offset that.

There is less compelling reason for support elsewhere on the card. But at significantly bigger odds, Astrophysics, Harvey Dent and Barney Bullet are all worth consideration.

Astrophysics has outrun long odds twice of late, and has a chance in the opening Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap.

The hugely consistent Harvey Dent had a rare off-day on his only previous excursion here, but can set the record straight in the Welcome To Racing TV Club Members Handicap.

Barney Bullet is another who has belied big starting prices of late, and should not be dismissed in the second division of the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap.

At Leicester, it will be no surprise if the best horses turn out to be running in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes - and Mark Johnston's well-bred debutant Magic Act could be the pick of the crop.

CHEPSTOW: 2.00 Dargel, 2.30 PAPA DELTA (NAP), 3.00 Above, 3.30 Mad Endeavour, 4.00 Spot Lite, 4.30 Trelinney, 5.05 High Acclaim.

EPSOM: 6.00 Gerry The Glover, 6.35 Flashing Approach, 7.10 Kheros, 7.40 Sir Busker, 8.15 Ashazuri, 8.45 Lady Morpheus.

FFOS LAS: 5.50 Midnight Folie, 6.20 Starlight Court, 6.55 Surrey Blaze, 7.30 Jimmy Rabbitte, 8.00 Glimpse Of Gold, 8.35 Manor Park, 9.05 Sunset Showdown.

HAMILTON: 1.40 Mia Diva, 2.10 Astrophysics, 2.40 Harvey Dent, 3.10 Dutch Coed, 3.40 Lever Du Soleil, 4.10 New Arrangement, 4.40 Blue Whisper, 5.15 Barney Bullet.

KILLARNEY: 2.25 Carrie Des Champs, 2.55 Game Present, 3.25 Baboin, 3.55 Lucky Road, 4.25 Wait Here, 4.55 Be My Hero, 5.30 Wings Of Destiny.

LEICESTER: 2.20 Miss Matterhorn, 2.50 Ventura Bay, 3.20 Magic Act, 3.50 Hold Still, 4.20 Eula Varner, 4.50 Esspeegee, 5.25 Evening Attire.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 5.40 Schroders Mistake, 6.10 Santiago, 6.45 Highly Approved, 7.20 Dancing On A Dream, 7.50 Cape Of Good Hope, 8.25 Lancastria, 8.55 Dromana.

DOUBLE: Papa Delta and Magic Act.