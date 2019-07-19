Saturday Tips

Ventura Rebel - our best Saturday bet

Ashley Iveson makes Ventura Rebel his best Saturday bet and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Ventura Rebel is extremely difficult to oppose as he bids to provide Richard Fahey with another victory in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury.

The Musley Bank maestro has saddled three of the last six winners of Saturday's lucrative event, with his eye for a bargain proving a useful weapon in a race restricted to horses who cost £63,000 or less at public auction - and weights determined by the sale price.

Ventura Rebel cost Middleham Park Racing just £28,000 when bought at last year's Tattersalls Ireland Ascot September sale, and has proved an absolute steal.

The son of Pastoral Pursuits followed up a debut victory at Thirsk with an impressive defeat of the American challenger Lady Pauline on Royal Ascot Trials Day in May.

Ventura Rebel was subsequently bought by privately by Abdullah Menahi - presumably for a not inconsiderable sum - before the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting, where he ran a blinder to finish a neck second to Simon Crisford's A'Ali.

That form has already been boosted, with fourth home Strive For Glory since claiming a Listed event in Ireland, and Fahey's charge has already proved equally effective on fast and soft ground.

In short, it is tough to find any chinks in his armour, and he could well prove a class above this field.

Khaadem might be the answer to the bet365 Hackwood Stakes.

Having rounded off his juvenile campaign with successive wins, the Charlie Hills-trained colt picked up where he left off when winning the Carnarvon Stakes over this course and distance in May - earning himself a shot at the Commonwealth Cup.

He was disappointing at Royal Ascot - coming home seventh of the nine runners - but subsequent results have proved that was an extremely hot race, with Advertise and Ten Sovereigns fighting out the finish of last week's July Cup, and the fifth, Royal Intervention, landing a Group Three at York.

Getting weight from his elders, Khaadem could well bounce back to form on his return to Berkshire.

Set Piece catches the eye in the opening bet365 Stakes - better known as the Steventon.

Hugo Palmer's Craven Stakes third has not been seen in competitive action since finishing down the field in the 2000 Guineas, and could make more of an impact coming back in grade and stepping up in distance.

Rowland Ward rates the best bet of the afternoon at Ripon.

Ralph Beckett's youngster was runner-up to the top-class Too Darn Hot on his Sandown debut last summer and has not done a lot wrong from there, with his late April success at Doncaster supplemented by three decent efforts in defeat.

He admittedly disappointed favourite-backers on his latest outing at Sandown, but was not beaten far after hanging under pressure - and he has been gelded in the meantime.

If that operation brings about a little improvement, he is certainly feasibly treated for the Inn At South Stainley Handicap on a mark of 81.

The Betway Summer Plate is the centrepiece of a quality jumping card at Market Rasen, and the vote goes to Casablanca Mix.

Nicky Henderson's charge won a shade cosily at Aintree in the spring and has presumably been saved for this £50,000 contest since.

The Kerrygold Irish Oaks throws up a rematch between Joseph O'Brien's Iridessa and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Pink Dogwood - first and third in the Pretty Polly Stakes little over three weeks ago.

However, John Gosden's decision to supplement Ribblesdale Stakes heroine Star Catcher is noteworthy - and she is fancied to provide her trainer with a third victory in the Irish Classic, following the previous triumphs of Great Heavens (2012) and the great Enable (2017).

SELECTIONS:

CARTMEL: 1.55 Decor Irlandais, 2.30 Beeno, 3.05 Mister Fizz, 3.45 Mac Cennetig, 4.15 Zolfo, 4.50 Pretty Miss Mahler, 5.25 Birch Vale.

CURRAGH: 2.15 Geometrical, 2.50 Crafty Madam, 3.25 Buffer Zone, 4.00 Roman Turbo, 4.35 Hey Gaman, 5.10 Star Catcher, 5.45 Royal Illusion, 6.20 Mother Vincent.

DONCASTER: 5.40 Bashiba, 6.15 Dalanijujo, 6.45 Oti Ma Boati, 7.15 One Hart, 7.45 Breath Of Air, 8.15 Freerolling, 8.45 Funny Man.

HAYDOCK: 6.00 Mayfair Spirit, 6.30 Fred, 7.00 Railport Dolly, 7.30 Matchmaking, 8.00 Show Palace, 8.30 Aperitif.

MARKET RASEN: 1.35 Gunnery, 2.10 Nayati, 2.45 Native Fighter, 3.20 Casablanca Mix, 3.55 Angel Of Harlem, 4.30 Asylo, 5.05 Real Warrior.

NEWBURY: 1.50 Set Piece, 2.25 Carnwennan, 3.00 Khaadem, 3.40 VENTURA REBEL (NAP), 4.10 Hello Baileys, 4.45 Listen To The Wind, 5.20 Cliffs Of Capri.

NEWMARKET: 2.05 Brazen Safa, 2.40 Four White Socks, 3.15 Gold At Midnight, 3.50 Petrus, 4.25 King Ademar, 5.00 Durrell, 5.35 Glenn Coco.

RIPON: 1.45 Gin Gembre, 2.20 Cloudea, 2.55 Dutch Uncle, 3.30 Koeman, 4.05 Star Shield, 4.40 Rowland Ward, 5.15 Jungle Secret.

DOUBLE: Ventura Rebel and Star Catcher.