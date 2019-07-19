Sunday Tips

Archie Watson, trainer

Soldier's Call has fine prospects of extending the uncanny success ratio for British raiders in the Friarstown Stud Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh.

Seven of the past 10 winners of the Group Two contest have crossed the Irish Sea to do so - and Soldier's Call is among a quintet of travellers comprising half this year's field as they bid to repeat the dose.

The home challenge will be wary too of El Astronaute, going up in class in search of an Irish hat-trick after his two wins at Listed level and in a feature handicap last month.

El Astronaute and Soldier's Call are likely to ensure a furious pace, especially if the ground remains reasonable despite forecast rain, along with the front-running former winner of this race Caspian Prince.

There is merit perhaps in the rationale that could play into the hands of others - including Charlie Hills' pair Garrus and Equilateral, and flying filly Soffia.

It is Soldier's Call, though, who appears to have the edge on class and potential.

Archie Watson's colt was among the speediest juveniles around last year, including latterly on his travels to France and America - to finish third in the Prix de l'Abbaye and close up at the Breeders' Cup.

He is 5lb better off since finishing a half-length third on his return to reopposing contemporary Garrus at York, and outran his odds for third again to the brilliant Blue Point at Royal Ascot.

Only proper soft ground would dent his chances - so as long as there is not a deluge, Soldier's Call covers all bases.

On the same card, do not be too proud to join the bandwagon of Jessica Harrington's juvenile fillies - who have been near unstoppable so far this summer.

In the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden, for example, it will be no surprise if debutante Sophelanka turns out to be well above average.

There is a two-year-old worthy of support at Redcar too - namely Thunderous, in the Skybet Britains Most Popular Online Bookmaker EBF Novice Stakes.

Mark Johnston's colt must concede 7lb all round after making an instant impact on his only run to date, a convincing win at Doncaster last month from a rival with proven form.

He should be able to seal the deal again.

In the closing Go Racing In Yorkshire Future Stars Apprentice Handicap, expect Distant Chimes to overcome top-weight as he bids to follow up quickly under a penalty for the resurgent stable of Sir Mark Prescott.

Nicky Richards dispatches Caius Marcius from Cumbria to Newton Abbot for the Sky Sports Racing On Sky 415 Novices' Chase.

Caius Marcius does not need to travel almost 350 miles to take in the sea air from Richards' base in Greystoke, so it is fair to assume the £11,000-plus winner's reward - rather than the vicinity of the south Devon coastline - is very much on connections' minds.

There is every chance the six-and-a-half-hour trip will pay off too, because Caius Marcius is an improving novice.

The eight-year-old emphatically turned the form round with Nietzsche at Hexham last time, and looks on an upward curve since his return to fences.

Must See The Doc will be a short price to defy his winner's penalty in the Brendon Soper Memorial Juvenile Hurdle.

But the manner of his emphatic win on jumps debut at Aintree - albeit from modest opponents - suggests the Skeltons' new recruit could well rack up a sequence in early-season juvenile company.

At Stratford, there may be a little value to be had with Young Wolf in the Stuart Stanley Handicap Hurdle.

Jonjo O'Neill's six-year-old has been a beaten odds-on favourite on his last two attempts. But he has run to a useful level of form nonetheless - especially in the first instance, against a talented winner - and if some punters are unwilling to trust him again, the top-weight may go off at relatively inflated odds this time.

SELECTIONS:

CURRAGH: 2.00 Sophelanka, 2.35 Cool Vixen, 3.10 SOLDIER'S CALL (NAP), 3.45 Move Swiftly, 4.20 Face Off, 4.55 Halimi, 5.30 Conron, 6.00 Centaur.

NEWTON ABBOT: 2.05 Velvet Revolution, 2.40 Caius Marcius, 3.15 Riviere Argentee, 3.50 Chasma, 4.25 Must See The Doc, 5.00 Damut I'm Out, 5.35 Skinflint.

REDCAR: 2.20 Thunderous, 2.55 Eldelbar, 3.30 Greengage, 4.05 Kolossus, 4.40 Anif, 5.15 Royal Prospect, 5.45 Warning Fire, 6.15 Distant Chimes.

STRATFORD: 2.25 Chilli Romance, 3.00 Young Wolf, 3.35 Doubly Clever, 4.10 Mcgroarty, 4.45 Some Day Soon, 5.20 Magic River, 5.55 Hit The Bottle.

TIPPERARY: 1.40 Make My Heart Fly, 2.10 Cenotice, 2.45 Don't Let Go, 3.20 Put The Kettle On, 3.55 Whoyakodding, 4.30 Reach Up, 5.05 Touch Base.

DOUBLE: Soldier's Call and Thunderous.