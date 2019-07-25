Friday's Tips

York races

Anita Chambers has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Friday and the nap selection runs in the colours of the Queen.

Magnetic Charm narrowly failed to provide a dream winner for the Queen at Royal Ascot, but a return to the Berkshire venue can pay dividends in the Acorn Insurance British EBF Valiant Stakes.

William Haggas' charge was beaten just a neck in the Sandringham Stakes - and given she had to concede 21lb to the feather-weighted winner Thanks Be, it really was a highly commendable performance.

Magnetic Charm was keeping on well at the finish, as she had previously when winning at York, but the post came too soon.

The handicapper has duly boosted her rating to 109, which makes her the highest-ranked filly in Friday's field, with the conditions of the race giving her a further handy pull with the likes of Anna Nerium and Main Edition.

Ryan Moore teams up for the first time with Magnetic Charm and he should be making it a double because his mount Crystal King is the pick in the preceding John Guest Racing Brown Jack Handicap.

Being saddled with top-weight is obviously not ideal, but he has turned in a couple of decent performances this year - winning at Wolverhampton back in April, then disappointing at York before running a fine race at Ayr last time.

Lining up in a decent handicap event, Crystal King was beaten just a length and a half over a mile and five furlongs, having suffered a bit of a troubled passage in the finish.

Crystal King did not appear to be running out of stamina, and it will be interesting to see how he fares over two miles here.

Frankellina is unlikely to be much of a price in the British Stallion Studs EBF Lyric Fillies' Stakes at York, but it is hard to look beyond her as she drops back to Listed level.

Haggas' filly had a tall reputation at the start of the season, having won her only juvenile start, and she looked more than useful in dead-heating for second in the Musidora Stakes back in May over the same extended 10 furlongs she faces here.

She completely fluffed the start, so there were plenty understandably keen to support Frankellina as she made the leap to Group One level in the Oaks, even though connections had sounded some notes of caution about her inexperience and slightly rushed preparation.

Those concerns proved well founded as Frankellina could not get on terms at the finish, claiming a fair sixth, before a lacklustre effort in the Ribblesdale at Ascot.

Three quick runs, soft ground and an above-average winner in Irish Oaks victor Star Catcher probably account for Frankellina's poor showing at the Royal meeting, but a 36-day break and theoretically easier company should put the momentum back in her favour.

Amplify can bring up his hat-trick in the Sky Bet Supporting PJA 50th Anniversary Handicap.

A switch back to sprint trips appears to have worked the oracle for this colt, who broke his maiden at Salisbury in May before adding a decent Windsor prize last month.

A 3lb rise for that win does not look insurmountable, and this looks another nice opportunity for Brian Meehan's charge.

First-time cheekpieces can help Path Of Thunder find the right way home in the July Course Nursery Handicap at Newmarket.

Beaten on his first two starts, he came good when stepped up to seven furlongs at Haydock last time and sticks at that trip.

He hung a little in victory, so the application of the headgear can keep him on the straight and narrow this time.

Broadhaven Dream seems to have plenty of potential in Chepstow's comparebettingsites.com Online Betting Handicap.

He lost his maiden tag over this five furlongs last month and still looks a leading challenger off a mark of 62.

Mondain can make a seamless switch to two miles in the Tomrods Steel Stockholder And Service Centre Handicap at Thirsk.

He battled hard on good to soft ground at Haydock to take second over a mile and six furlongs last time - so there is every reason to hope another move up in trip will play to his strengths, particularly on quicker going.

ASCOT: 1.50 Stars In The Sky, 2.25 Man Of Promise, 3.00 Crystal King, 3.35 MAGNETIC CHARM (NAP), 4.10 Almost Midnight, 4.45 Arecibo, 5.15 Texting.

CHEPSTOW: 5.45 Misu Pete, 6.15 Passing Fashion, 6.45 Broadhaven Dream, 7.15 Zoraya, 7.45 Gilt Edge, 8.15 Das Kapital, 8.45 Royal Hall.

DOWN ROYAL: 5.30 Millisle, 6.05 Zippity, 6.35 Dapper Power, 7.05 Royal County Down, 7.35 Downdraft, 8.05 Loudest Whisper, 8.35 Mallacoota.

NEWMARKET: 5.35 Cape Cyclone, 6.10 Laikaparty, 6.40 Path Of Thunder, 7.10 Arigato, 7.40 Passion And Glory, 8.10 Hydroplane, 8.40 Chloellie.

THIRSK: 2.10 Diamond Sparkles, 2.45 Rapid Russo, 3.20 The Big House, 3.55 No Mercy, 4.30 Mondain, 5.05 Local History, 5.40 Spot Lite.

UTTOXETER: 2.00 Ourmullion, 2.35 Out For Justice, 3.10 Get An Oscar, 3.45 Malangen, 4.20 Your Band, 4.55 Slaine, 5.25 Flos.

WEXFORD: 5.50 Caddy Shack, 6.20 Ourauldman, 6.50 Officers Mess, 7.20 Stylish Moment, 7.50 Persian Wind, 8.20 Motcomb Street, 8.55 Blue Heather.

YORK: 6.00 Moftris, 6.30 Spring Romance, 7.00 Boosala, 7.30 Frankellina, 8.00 Alexander James, 8.30 Amplify.

DOUBLE: Magnetic Charm and Frankellina.