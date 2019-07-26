Saturday Tips

Vale of Kent - fancied to strike at Ascot

Keith Hamer makes Vale Of Kent his best Saturday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Enable certainly looks capable of adding her name to an elite list of just two horses to have won the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes twice when she bids to regain her crown at Ascot.

Trainer John Gosden does not see her as necessarily the good thing bookmakers believe she is on Saturday - but all the form points to her backing up her 2017 success and taking her winning streak to 11 and Group One haul to nine.

Admittedly, she took full advantage of age and sex allowances when storming home by four and a half lengths from Ulysses two years ago, but her record suggests she is the complete package at the age of five.

Enable's enthusiasm and professionalism have never been in doubt, and she answered every question when she returned from an eight-month absence to become only the third filly to win the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown three weeks ago.

Everything appears to have gone swimmingly since then, and it is difficult to envisage defeat for the queen of the turf.

Crystal Ocean appears the main danger. But she swept him aside at Kempton in September - while Defoe and Anthony Van Dyck, who are other leading contenders with solid form, have plenty to find.

Enable looks a banker for punters, and those who follow her jockey Frankie Dettori might get a bigger financial reward with Vale Of Kent in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes.

The pair combined to win the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket earlier this month and team up again in another competitive and valuable handicap.

Mark Johnston's four-year-old rallied close home to take that prize by half a length - and he clearly enjoys a straight seven furlongs.

He has a 3lb penalty - but is actually 1lb well in, because the handicapper has raised him 4lb. Every little helps, and that could even prove to be decisive.

Summer Romance can confirm she is a juvenile of immense promise by taking her 100 per cent record to three in the Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes.

The Godolphin-owned filly, trained by Charlie Appleby, has obliged at odds-on on both occasions, giving an impressive performance when landing the Listed Empress Stakes by six lengths at Newmarket four weeks ago.

She is taking the next step up to Group Three level and can do so in her stride.

The move to drop Bangkok back in trip can be rewarded with a Group Two triumph in the Sky Bet York Stakes on the Knavesmire.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt looked potentially top class in the spring when beating Telecaster at Doncaster and winning Sandown's Classic Trial over a mile and a quarter.

He failed to figure in the Derby, but ran a much better race in the King Edward VII Stakes over a mile and a half to finish second to Japan - having held every chance two furlongs from home.

That effort convinced connections to go down to 10 furlongs.

Gulliver was a ready winner of an 18-runner handicap over this six furlongs and can defy a 5lb hike in the Sky Bet Dash Handicap for trainer David O'Meara.

Pass The Vino showed his liking for Newmarket's July course when springing a 25-1 surprise at the big meeting earlier this month.

Trainer Paul d'Arcy looks to have found another golden opportunity for the Power gelding in the Heath Court Hotel Handicap.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 1.50 Summer Romance, 2.25 Flashcard, 3.00 VALE OF KENT (NAP), 3.40 Enable, 4.15 Al Dabaran, 4.50 Big Storm Coming, 5.20 Kiefer.

CHESTER: 2.00 Spanish Angel, 2.35 Cale Lane, 3.10 Angel Alexander, 3.50 Inclyne, 4.25 Lincoln Park, 5.00 Berrahri, 5.35 Paradise Boy.

GOWRAN: 12.55 Believe In Beauty, 1.25 Major Power, 1.55 Bellick, 2.30 Scream, 3.05 Lady Rosebud, 3.35 Angel's Amy, 4.10 Maricruz, 4.45 Hillwalker.

LINGFIELD: 5.30 Kingfast, 6.00 Narina, 6.30 Maystar, 7.00 Quirky Gertie, 7.30 Caen Na Coille, 8.00 Kodimoor, 8.30 Orliko.

NEWCASTLE: 1.40 Everykyllachy, 2.10 Reclaim Victory, 2.45 Breanski, 3.20 My Mo, 3.55 Gas Monkey, 4.30 Derevo, 5.05 Midnight Vixen.

NEWMARKET: 2.15 Visibilty, 2.50 Herculean, 3.25 Fabulist, 4.00 Pass The Vino, 4.35 Infrastructure, 5.10 Jack The Truth, 5.40 Seductive Moment.

SALISBURY: 5.15 Sassoon, 5.45 Miss Paxman, 6.15 Monsieur Noir, 6.45 Aquadabra, 7.15 Strict Tempo, 7.45 Global Hunter, 8.15 Goscote.

YORK: 2.05 Get Knotted, 2.40 Gulliver, 3.15 Bangkok, 3.45 Abstemious, 4.20 Always Resolute, 4.55 Tamreer, 5.25 Astrologer.

DOUBLE: Vale Of Kent and Bangkok.