Monday Tips

Amanda Perrett (centre) - trains Monday nap

Keith Hamer makes Open Wide his best Monday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Open Wide can close off the opposition to scoop the pot in the Marathonbet Sportsbook Windsor Sprint Series Handicap Final at the Berkshire track.

Amanda Perrett's five-year-old took one of the qualifiers last month, and ran with great credit too when snatching second place behind Tis Marvellous over the minimum trip at Ascot two weeks ago.

The return to six furlongs is certain to be in his favour, and he should be primed for this valuable pot. After all, he was third in last year's renewal.

Lightly-raced Bruyere may have what it takes in the Mararthonbet Official Global Partner Of Manchester City Handicap.

Dean Ivory's filly showed precious little in three novice and maiden outings last autumn, especially in her two attempts on the all-weather.

But she shaped with more promise, despite still looking green, when she returned on handicap debut at Newbury last month. Average improvement will give her a decent chance here.

With Caution has been a model of consistency, although James Tate's three-year-old has been out of luck since winning her first two career starts in the winter.

That can change for the better in the Silk Series Lady Riders' Handicap.

Five of her seven runs have been on the all-weather, but she has performed with credit in two attempts on turf at Haydock and Newbury.

Hortzadar has been in the grip of the handicapper since registering two victories, one by eight lengths, in April.

However, the assessor has been loosening it gradually during a run of four subsequent efforts out of the frame.

David O'Meara's French import could now be ready to strike and is worth an interest in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Handicap at Ayr.

Forewarning put up a sterling effort on his first run since having a wind operation, and can gain just reward in the Weddings At Western House Hotel Handicap.

The five-year-old stayer went down by only a neck to Becky The Thatcher at Pontefract on his first start for Julia Brooke after a 187-day absence. As that was five weeks ago, the bounce factor should not come into play.

Veteran Dell' Arca may make a successful return to the Flat in the mintbet.com 100% Casino Welcome Bonus Handicap at Ffos Las.

David Pipe's 10-year-old is better known for his exploits over jumps, but won a lady amateur riders' handicap at Newbury last August and then ran with credit when last seen on the level at Goodwood 338 days ago.

He has had a wind operation since running down the field in a valuable handicap chase at Uttoxeter in May, and his Flat rating still has a lenient look to it.

Queen's Soldier has been caught out when trying a mile and a half - as at Epsom last time.

Andrew Balding's three-year-old drops back to a mile and a quarter for the mintbet.com Cashback 2nd To Fav Ffos Las Handicap, and it can bring about a change of fortune.

His three previous efforts, at Goodwood twice and on this track, suggest he is up to winning at this lower level.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 2.00 Solemn Pledge, 2.30 Arogo, 3.00 Forewarning, 3.30 Presidential, 4.00 Hortzadar, 4.30 Strong Steps, 5.05 Jacob's Pillow.

FFOS LAS: 5.10 Perfect Charm, 5.45 Ikaann, 6.15 Young General, 6.50 Smokey Lane, 7.25 Dell' Arca, 8.00 Queen's Soldier, 8.30 Silverturnstogold.

GALWAY: 5.20 Morosini, 5.55 Convara, 6.25 Innisfree, 7.05 Fancy Footings, 7.40 Legal Spin, 8.10 Halimi, 8.40 Think Positive.

NEWTON ABBOT: 2.15 Parody, 2.45 Little Windmill, 3.15 Tamarillo Grove, 3.45 Admiral's Sunset, 4.15 Excellent Team, 4.45 Samson, 5.15 The Lion Queen.

WINDSOR: 5.00 It's How We Roll, 5.35 Royal Ambition, 6.05 Smokey Bear, 6.40 Ocala, 7.15 With Caution, 7.50 OPEN WIDE (NAP), 8.20 Bruyere.