Wednesday Tips

Too Darn Hot - champion two-year-old last year

The real Too Darn Hot is due to show up at Goodwood and prove his mettle in the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Stable vibes are not always a reliable priority over the form book, but on occasions, all the hints are so strong from the right people that it is unwise to ignore them.

Wednesday presents a prime case of listening to what we have been told all season by trainer John Gosden and jockey Frankie Dettori about the enduring ability of Too Darn Hot.

Neither has wavered at any point over the past four months from the insistence that, irrespective of the colt's various tribulations, unequivocally he has trained on from his brilliant, unbeaten juvenile campaign.

Untimely injury ruled him out of his anticipated April return in the Greenham Stakes, and his trainer has been robust in admissions since then that a subsequent attempt to stretch him out in distance was folly.

Too Darn Hot's failure to win the Dante was thus explained, while his eclipse by Phoenix Of Spain in the Irish 2,000 Guineas came little more than a week later.

A close third to Circus Maximus at Royal Ascot was much more like it, and further evidence too - so the Gosden thesis goes - that an easier mile, or something a little shorter, is his trip.

Too Darn Hot vindicated his trainer with this month's authoritative Group One win over seven furlongs at Deauville, for the first time this season looking like the champion who cast aside all challengers in 2018.

The scene of his latest assignment is hand-picked to play to his strengths, and if you care to read between the lines - rather than dogmatically stick to the letter of his defeats - then the conclusion is clear that he will settle the score against his two re-opposing Curragh and Ascot conquerors.

Dettori may well be riding high by the time he is reunited with Too Darn Hot, because in the preceding Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes he will be on board Maven.

Wesley Ward did not manage to add to his Royal Ascot haul last month, but Maven did the American trainer proud instead with an all-the-way Group Three win at Chantilly.

Likely favourite Liberty Beach is an admirable opponent, but on this sharp sprint track, there is every chance the northern filly will not be able to peg pack Dettori.

Day two of the Glorious meeting gets under way with two hugely competitive handicaps, in which Timishenko and then Mind The Crack are both worth a mention.

Timoshenko was a revelation last year, going up 23lb in an unbeaten campaign.

The timing of the four-year-old's return in the two-and-a-half-mile marathon Unibet Goodwood Handicap coincides with a significant revival of stable form, and there is every chance Sir Mark Prescott's gelding is still favourably treated.

His absence of almost a year is of no concern, in the circumstances, and he must enter the reckoning as he goes up in trip again.

Mark Johnston has three contenders in the Unibet Handicap, and on recent Haydock running it is hard to fathom - especially over this shorter trip - why Mind The Crack is currently twice the price of his more favoured stablemate Sir Ron Priestley.

Johnston rarely heads south without good reason, and his evening foray to Sandown will surely be rewarded by Mondain in the closing Hinchley Wood Handicap.

The manner of the gelding's 10-length victory at Thirsk last week suggests his 6lb penalty here will be of zero consequence.

The Galway Festival dovetails all week with Goodwood.

The highlight of the meeting is the Galway Plate, of course - a spectacle which is annually the subject of major gambles, successful and otherwise.

Sixteen of the 22 hopefuls currently trade between 7-1 and 20-1. Among them, at tempting odds, lurks The West's Awake.

Twice in his last three runs, Edward O'Grady's chaser has had a costly disagreement with the final fence. If he manages a clear round, though, he should not be discounted.

SELECTIONS

GALWAY: 5.10 Days Without End, 5.40 Roi De Dubai, 6.10 So Lonely, 6.45 Hasankey, 7.20 The West's Awake, 8.00 Tauran Shaman, 8.30 Conron.

GOODWOOD: 1.50 Timoshenko, 2.25 Mind The Crack, 3.00 Maven, 3.35 TOO DARN HOT (NAP), 4.10 Mrs Bouquet, 4.45 Nearooz, 5.55 Aljady.

LEICESTER: 5.45 Enjoy The Moment, 6.20 Beechwood James, 6.55 Elena, 7.30 Yorkshire Gold, 8.05 Rewaayat, 8.40 Kermouster.

PERTH: 2.00 Braid Blue, 2.35 Zolfo, 3.10 Golden Town, 3.45 Amalfi Doug, 4.20 Dancing In The Sky, 4.55 Game Line, 5.25 Saint Or Sinner.

REDCAR: 2.10 Macho Time, 2.45 Shaqwar, 3.20 Hayward Field, 3.55 Mina Vagante, 4.30 Double Honour, 5.00 Jacob's Pillow, 5.30 War Ensign, 6.00 Firby.

SANDOWN: 5.35 The Dancing Poet, 6.05 Royal Council, 6.35 Riot, 7.10 Muraad, 7.45 New Jazz, 8.20 Mondain.

DOUBLE: Mondain and Too Darn Hot.