Weekend Racing Review: August 3-4

Jim Crowley and Khaadem win the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood

Khaadem and Enbihaar ensured jockey Jim Crowley and owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum ended the week at Goodwood on a high as they claimed emphatic victories on the Sussex Downs.

Battaash's hat-trick in the Group Two King George Stakes on Friday would have to be their highlight and Khaadem looks another smart sprint prospect for the duo and trainer Charlie Hills.

He landed an almighty gamble to turn the Unibet Stewards' Cup into a near procession as the 4-1 favourite.

Only a three-year-old, Khaadem had finished second in a Group Three last time out and ended up being the proverbial Group horse in a handicap as he ran out a two-and-three-quarter-length winner from Open Wide.

Hills said: "I so enjoyed that - everything went perfectly really.

"Three-year-olds have got a pretty good record in this race recently. I am sure that he could get seven furlongs if we wanted to go that route, but he is the most beautiful-looking horse.

"He is growing up with every race that he has, and we have to look at a Group race next. He is a class horse and is only going to get better and better, so I think we have to go to the top table with him.

"I guess we will have to look at the (Sprint Cup) at Haydock. Magical Memory won this race, and just got touched off there. I think this fellow is a very good horse.

"I think he could be a Group horse - I think he's up to that."

Enbihaar's success in the Group Two Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes was yet another big-race win for trainer John Gosden, with the filly making short work of her rivals in winning by five lengths.

The owner's racing manager Angus Gold said: "I was really impressed with her. I'm a real fan of this filly.

"She was quite hot and fizzy as a two-year-old, but she has absolutely settled down now and loves her work. She stays surprisingly well for a Redoute's Choice, and she handles this fast ground. It was a really good performance with a penalty.

"She's got a magnificent stride on her, and she must be about 16.3hh, but she was light-framed when we bought her and has just really developed. I'm delighted for Sheikh Hamdan, who kept her in training."

King's Advice and his equally prolific trainer Mark Johnston in the Qatar Summer Handicap were also on the mark on the final day, with Godolphin and Saeed bin Suroor grabbing a late double with Land Of Legends and Gifts Of Gold.

Love So Deep built on a string of consistent efforts to gain the biggest success of her career with victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes at Newmarket.

Winning trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam said: "She deserved that as she has been knocking on the door and has been running in good races. The other day I thought she would be third, but the eventual winner came in at the two-pole.

"She puts on weight and doesn't lose it, so who knows, there might be another race for her. She got the trip well today.

"We will probably have to look at a Group Three or Group Two now."

Saturday's Galway action was highlighted by One Cool Poet, who notched his third win of the week, while the frustrating Yorkhill ended a losing run stretching back to the 2017 Cheltenham Festival when scoring on Sunday's final afternoon of action.

Frankie Dettori added another Group One to his tally at Deauville on Sunday as Advertise lifted the Prix Maurice de Gheest for Martyn Meade, leading home a British one-two-three in the process.

Meade told PA: "I'm absolutely over the moon. We were quite confident coming here, but you can never be over-confident as so much can go wrong."

Considering future targets, he added: "You've got Haydock, Champions Day at Ascot and the seven-furlong race on Arc day (Prix de la Foret).

"We'll take our time and think very carefully as we want to make sure he finishes on a high - I wouldn't like him to get beaten at this stage.