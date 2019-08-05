Tuesday Tips

Harry Bentley - can strike at Newbury

Keith Hamer makes Mr Top Hat his best bet for Tuesday and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Mr Top Hat fits the bill for Newbury backers in the Melbourne 10 "Only 36 Days To Laytown Races" Handicap.

The David Evans-trained four-year-old has given a good account of himself through the first part of the year, and his last-time-out third to Fayez at Ripon looks rather good.

The latter is a course specialist at the North Yorkshire circuit, and advertised his capability in winning on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood off a 2lb higher mark than his Ripon win - so there was plenty of merit in the effort of Mr Top Hat, who was beaten less than two lengths.

Admittedly, he is not a horse who wins that often. But before Ripon, he had been successful at Chester, and there is every chance he may just appreciate coming back to a mile.

Gypsy Whisper is a strong fancy for the John Drew Memorial Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

David Menuisier's youngster put up a solid performance on debut in a six-furlong affair at Lingfield last month, when she was behind in the early stages because it took a while for the penny to drop.

Once she got the hang of things, she came home nicely to take fourth - and with an extra furlong to travel on this occasion, she should take a bit of beating.

Menuisier may end the card with a winner, too, because Edmond Dantes is not without a chance in the Seventeen Group Races Won By Oakgrove Graduates Handicap, if his last outing is forgotten.

The gelding was joint-favourite for a handicap at Newmarket, after winning at Goodwood, but ran well below par. He is better than that.

Lady Scatterley has been knocking on the door but can finally enjoy her moment in the spotlight in the myracing.com Free Bets And Tips Fillies' Handicap at Nottingham.

Since stepping up to 10 furlongs, Lady Scatterley has found a good level of consistency for Tim Easterby, but was slightly frustrating last time when a beaten favourite in a four-runner event at Doncaster.

A 2lb rise for that defeat is hardly ideal, but it is surely a matter of time before Lady Scatterley gets her head in front.

Rochester House is very difficult to oppose in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap at Catterick.

Mark Johnston's charge was an impressive winner on his second start at Pontefract in April and has not run a bad race since, turning in a string of placed efforts before the step up to two miles proved right up his street when bolting up by eight lengths at Beverley three weeks ago.

The handicapper has handed the Galileo colt a 5lb rise, but that does not look insurmountable for a horse who still has plenty of scope for improvement over this longer trip.

Divinity might be the answer to the ROA Rewards Members Handicap at Ripon.

Karl Burke's filly has kept good company since winning over the course and distance in April and returns just 3lb higher in the weights.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 2.00 Fast Deal, 2.30 Glyder, 3.05 True Romance, 3.35 Kodicat, 4.10 Mr Greenlight, 4.40 Rochester House, 5.10 Twin Appeal, 5.45 Darwina.

NEWBURY: 2.15 Gypsy Whisper, 2.45 Strict Tempo, 3.20 Burning, 3.50 Perfect Outing, 4.25 MR TOP HAT (NAP), 4.55 Space Ace, 5.30 Hermocrates, 6.05 Edmond Dantes.

NOTTINGHAM: 5.25 Fanzone, 6.00 Gallaside, 6.30 Desert Lion, 7.00 Last Look, 7.30 Garrison Law, 8.00 Lady Scatterley, 8.30 Gregorian Girl.

RIPON: 5.50 French Flyer, 6.20 Ruby Wonder, 6.50 Ice Skate, 7.20 Divinity, 7.50 Abate, 8.20 Gold Arch.

ROSCOMMON: 5.40 Brexit Briefcase, 6.10 Guttural, 6.40 Holly Flight, 7.10 Isle Of Destiny, 7.40 Court Tycoon, 8.10 See Double You, 8.40 More Lies Ahead.

DOUBLE: Mr Top Hat and Gypsy Whisper