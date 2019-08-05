Wednesday Tips

Action from Pontefract

Volcanic Sky can make it two wins on the bounce in the tiesplanet.com - Ladies Love Guys In Ties Handicap at Pontefract.

Saeed bin Suroor's charge boasts a blue chip pedigree, but his tally of two wins in 10 starts suggests he has taken a bit of time to find his feet.

Gelded over the winter after winning one of his seven outings as a three-year-old, Volcanic Sky has now seemingly found some consistency, hitting the bar at Kempton as well as from an unfavourable draw in the Cumberland Plate at Carlisle, before finally getting his head in front at Leicester.

Callum Shepherd, who is on board again here, rode a peach of a race that day, setting the pace before kicking on to score a comfortable two-and-a-three-quarter-length verdict.

The handicapper has raised him 4lb for that win, but Volcanic Sky appears on an upward curve now.

Suwaan looks the pick for Ruth Carr in the Chaplins Club Handicap.

He is on his lowest mark since 2017 and has looked as though he is returning to some kind of form in finishing fourth and third on his two most recent outings.

While he is on a lengthy losing run, Carr will surely be keen to see him bounce back to winning form in a race that commemorates her grandfather David Chapman's handicap star.

Forseti can put up a bold show switched back up in company for the Bombardier Brighton Mile Challenge Trophy Handicap at the seaside track.

Andrew Balding dropped him to selling company for his last run, and he duly regained the winning thread as an odds-on favourite, with the conditions of the race giving him a decent pull with all his rivals.

He won readily enough by a length and a half and Josh Bryan takes off a handy 3lb again.

Sky Vega can build on his debut outing with victory in the Download The Marathonbet App EBF Novice Stakes.

He looked in need of the experience when fifth at Doncaster last month and there were definite signs of promise in his six-length defeat.

Muhaarar's Nephew struck gold at Beverley on his most recent start and can follow up in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Stakes at Kempton.

Second on his debut on the Wolverhampton all-weather, he made a successful switch to turf when taking full advantage of a nice position on the rail to make virtually all on the Westwood.

Owen Burrows goes back to the synthetic surfaces and he rates an interesting prospect.

Expressionism found a tardy start costly on her racecourse bow, but hopefully she will be a bit more streetwise in the Get Switched On With Matchbook Fillies' Novice Stakes.

She recovered from that slow break to chase the leader at Nottingham last month, although her early exertions possibly accounted for the disappointing way she dropped away to finish fifth.

Softening ground might also have been a negative and she is worth another chance for Charlie Appleby stepped up to 12 furlongs.

Land Of Oz can bring up his hat-trick in the Matchbook Casino Handicap, defying his 6lb penalty in the process.

He seems to be a typical Sir Mark Prescott horse, winning two races last month with plenty in hand on both occasions.

The handicapper has not had chance to reassess him yet, but the ease of his victories suggests he is still well ahead on ratings.

Stablemate Road To Paris let down his supporters last time, but should not be deserted in Yarmouth's Malcolm Fox 60th Birthday Handicap.

He lacked the necessary speed over 12 furlongs, but switching back up to a mile and six furlongs should help his cause.

Mubariz is worth a shout in the Kelston Cup Handicap at Bath as he has his first outing since a gelding operation.

A juvenile winner, he has shown some nice bits of form and could be a touch better than his mark of 88.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 2.10 Swiss Chill, 2.40 Aryaaf, 3.10 Perfect Grace, 3.40 Mubariz, 4.10 Lucky Number, 4.40 Blame It On Sally, 5.10 Case Key.

BRIGHTON: 2.00 Airbrush, 2.30 Sky Vega, 3.00 Sussex Girl, 3.30 Sandy Steve, 4.00 Forseti, 4.30 Shorter Skirt, 5.00 Lady Morpheus.

KEMPTON: 5.30 Declamation, 6.00 Muhaarar's Nephew, 6.30 Oslo, 7.00 Expressionism, 7.30 Frontispiece, 8.00 Land Of Oz, 8.30 Airwaves.

PONTEFRACT: 2.20 Into The Zone, 2.50 Ainsdale, 3.20 Be Bold, 3.50 Juniors Fantasy, 4.20 VOLCANIC SKY (NAP), 4.50 Suwaan, 5.20 Bollihope, 5.50 Highly Sprung.

SLIGO: 2.05 But I Like It, 2.35 Believe In Beauty, 3.05 Rolling Wave, 3.35 Kodiqueen, 4.05 Opening Verse, 4.35 Echo Park, 5.05 Elite Trooper Grey, 5.35 Ellaat.

YARMOUTH: 5.15 Tina Teaspoon, 5.45 Sun Cuisine, 6.15 Visor, 6.45 Road To Paris, 7.15 Phoenix Star, 7.45 Scentasia, 8.15 Backstreet Girl.

DOUBLE: Volcanic Sky and Suwaan.