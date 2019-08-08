Friday Tips

Trainer Richard Hannon

Nick Grant makes Malvern his best bet on Friday and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Malvern promises to be the star of the show at Brighton, where he goes in the Download The Marathonbet App EBF Novice Stakes.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt looked useful in making a winning start at Chepstow last month.

Smartly away, he travelled nicely before engaging a higher gear over two furlongs out and only needed a couple of flicks with the whip to come nicely clear.

That was quite impressive and with the Hannon yard in tip-top shape at the moment, it will be disappointing if he cannot make it two from two before stepping up for a crack at something better.

Dream Catching handles the undulations of Brighton well and should be thereabouts in the feature, the Harry Bloom Memorial "Brighton Bullet" Handicap.

A winner once and never out of the first three in four visits in total, Andrew Balding's gelding is back to an interesting mark and showed his turn his near with a solid third at Epsom last time out.

He ran well the time before that here and now looks the time to catch him.

Nervous Nerys enjoyed her first visit to Brighton and can double up in the PH Beck Builders Celebrating 50 Years Handicap.

Sent off at 20-1, she came out on top in what was not a great race, but as it is so often horses for courses at this track it is worth following her again, as this does not look the greatest of events, either.

Mrs Dukesbury is one to be with as she makes her handicap debut in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Nursery Handicap at Thirsk.

The Archie Watson-trained youngster ran a race full of promise first time up at Lingfield, and while she has not really built on that since, she does shape as though having the ability to win a race.

She can do better now, and as a daughter of Ruler Of The World this step up to a mile should only help.

Baltic State should take the beating in the Topsport Equisand Novice Stakes.

Last seen finishing a second, beaten just a neck, over the course and distance last time out, Kevin Ryan's youngster had shown plenty of promise on debut at Ayr.

That first run was over six and the drop to five for his second outing seemed to suit, as he has plenty of speed.

Proper Beau is well worth another chance in the EBF Conditions Stakes at Musselburgh.

Bryan Smart's youngster shaded Alminoor at the Edinburgh venue back in April, with the pair finishing well clear of the rest.

The runner-up advertised the form in impressive fashion a couple of weeks later, while Proper Beau went to the National Stakes at Sandown.

Unfortunately things did not go plan in that Listed affair, but the memory of his victory remains and he has been given plenty of time since.

Outbox is hard to oppose in the Unibet Handicap at Newmarket.

He was reeled in by old rival King's Advice at Goodwood, but ran another really good race and if none the worse for his exertions there he can pick up what is a nice prize.

The Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh will be expected to go the way of Siskin.

Ger Lyons's colt has been impossible to fault in three starts to date.

Owned by Khalid Abdullah, the son of First Defence looked really professional last time out in the Railway Stakes, beating Monarch Of Egypt, who reopposes, with plenty in hand.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 2.00 Nervous Nerys, 2.30 MALVERN (NAP), 3.00 Magic Shuffle, 3.30 Zzoro, 4.00 Dream Catching, 4.30 Perfect Symphony, 5.00 Monarch Maid.

CHELMSFORD: 5.50 Lady Red Moon, 6.25 Rain Cap, 7.00 Dream Shot, 7.30 Only Spoofing, 8.05 Daring Guest, 8.40 Aquarius, 9.10 Barca.

CURRAGH: 5.15 Hong Kong, 5.45 Hiella, 6.15 One Last Look, 6.50 Siskin, 7.25 Servalan, 8.00 Bahlwan, 8.35 Equitant.

HAYDOCK: 5.05 Indian Pursuit, 5.35 Springwood Drive, 6.10 He's A Keeper, 6.45 Escape Proof, 7.20 Fantom Force, 7.50 Agrapart, 8.25 Northern Lyte.

MUSSELBURGH: 2.10 Kwanza, 2.40 Proper Beau, 3.10 Orion's Bow, 3.40 Alright Sunshine, 4.10 Oriental Lilly, 4.40 Amazing Alba, 5.10 Lyford.

NEWMARKET: 5.25 Kodiellen, 6.00 Lexington Quest, 6.35 Baptism, 7.10 Outbox, 7.40 Mubtasimah, 8.15 Ice Lord.

THIRSK: 1.50 Mrs Dukesbury, 2.20 Baltic State, 2.50 Grimsdyke, 3.20 Myklachi, 3.50 Raydiance, 4.20 War Ensign, 4.50 Radjash.

DOUBLE: Malvern and Baltic State.