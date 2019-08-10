Sunday Tips

Amanda Perrett - trains Sunday nap

Nick Robson makes Sash his best Sunday bet and has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Sash can return to winning ways in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap at Windsor.

Amanda Perrett's three-year-old had been progressing nicely until being put in his place in a hot handicap at Ascot last time out.

However, the ground rode softer than described that day and the return to a sounder surface should see him in a better light.

He has a win over this course and distance to his name from his penultimate outing and the 7lb rise seemed fair given the ease of that success.

It was a steep rise in grade at Ascot against some big improvers and while he was not disgraced in fourth, he should find this company more forgiving.

Ian Williams' Teemlucky starts life handicapping of a low mark of 55 and should be of interest in the Ossie And Hutch Handicap.

While clearly no world beater, she has shown enough to suggest she is up to winning at the right level.

There are many things her trainer excels at, but above all is probably his ability to place his horses in the right races.

Never one to overface them, on the Flat or over jumps, he is as shrewd as they come in assessing ability, and with that in mind he must think this three-year-old is capable of being competitive off this sort of mark.

The step up in trip from seven furlongs to a mile and three furlongs should also bring about a fair bit of improvement, given there are several useful jumpers in her family.

Surf Dancer can step up on a promising debut in the Longines Irish Champions Weekend EBF Novice Stakes at Leicester.

The fact William Haggas thought enough of him to let him make his introduction in a red-hot heat at Ascot speaks favourably, as does the fact he booked Ryan Moore.

In the end the Lope De Vega colt just lacked race sharpness when it was needed and he was short of room, eventually finishing just out of the places.

Given that was a class two event it can be expected to work out better than an average maiden and Surf Dancer should take plenty of beating under title-chasing Danny Tudhope.

Haggas' Maktabba also looked value for a good bit more than the winning margin last time out.

She beat a 1-4 shot from the Sir Michael Stoute yard by half a length, so a mark of 74 could underestimate her in the Coplow Fillies' Handicap.

It could be a good day for the Newmarket-based Yorkshireman because Aplomb looks to hold solid claims in the Rutland Handicap.

An easy winner at Nottingham on his penultimate outing, he may have found the ground a bit lively next time at Newmarket off 5lb higher.

Even still, that was still a good run in a competitive field and he may find this slightly easier.

SELECTIONS:

DOWNPATRICK: 1.50 Rebel Og, 2.20 Killiney Court, 2.55 Herbiegoesbananas, 3.25 Ballydunblaze, 4.00 Panther Soul, 4.30 Canadian Steel, 5.00 Soldiers Hill.

LEICESTER: 2.10 SURF DANCER (NAP), 2.45 Zoraya, 3.15 Maktabba, 3.45 Aplomb, 4.20 Sendeed, 4.50 Stallone, 5.25 Secret Potion.

TIPPERARY: 2.05 Lady Penelope, 2.35 Invincible Diva, 3.10 Hathiq, 3.40 Justifier, 4.15 All The Mollies, 4.45 Midnight Sunshine, 5.15 Danehill Quest.

WINDSOR: 2.00 Teemlucky, 2.30 Alcance, 3.05 Show Stealer, 3.35 Grandfather Tom, 4.10 Sash, 4.40 Berkshire Savvy, 5.10 Arctic Sea.

DOUBLE: Surf Dancer and Sash.